Tua, Waddle and Hill working out together.

But I thought the narrative was Tua is lazy and golfing instead. Some of the off-season takes are beyond toxic. It's like our own fans are rooting against Tua. It's weird
 
Don't take this the wrong way... But if you're going to post this as the first reply on this thread, what do you expect?
 
Yes. We often bitch and moan about stuff before it actually happens. E.g. "Everyone hating on this and that". Everyone: "..."

That said, no doubt some have previously tried to make the case Tua is holding out, but it's been corrected since and I think fans know the deal now. Also, one media member merely said Tua should hold out, yet has been accused of falsely reporting he has. Not true.
 
