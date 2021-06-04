Tua Waddle connection will be magical

Ten most exciting new QB-pass catcher combos for 2021 Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase make beautiful music together in Cincinnati? Gil Brandt ranks the 10 most exciting new QB-pass catcher combos for the 2021 NFL season.

Came across this article. Gil Brandt is a well respected long time NFL scout. He took a detail look at the most exciting QB WR combo. And he ranked Tua Waddle on top.