 Tua was amazing today! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua was amazing today!

WhtCnBrwnDo4U

WhtCnBrwnDo4U

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 13, 2009
Messages
1,120
Reaction score
1,089
Tua is kind of a monster this year. No one can deny that. Putting up some of the best stats of any qb in the league with another bad offensive line. No excuse for this staff to still have a bad O line but you also have to give them their props for Scheming and offense so much better then Flores.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom