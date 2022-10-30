Tua was amazing today!

MrChadRico
I'm not part of the Tuaneers but if he keeps playing like he did today he's gonna convert me!
How are you not convinced yet? Not sure what you're watching?
You dont need to start a thread about how you were wrong... No one cares...
This was the best game of his career if you base it on the 1st quarter to the end of the game.
I care. I think it's admirable.
And I think its laughable, especially with the, *if he keeps in there...
Everyone knows what most of the posters here think.
If McD wasn’t in such a damn rush he challenges and Tua gets his 4 td.