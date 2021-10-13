Tua: what’s a “successful” return?

I completely recognize nobody here is going to change camps regardless of what he does Sunday morning, but for the Tua fans, and doubters/haters, what does he have to do against JAX to give you hope for the season and the future?



For me, first and foremost, simply surviving would be a nice start. I can’t imagine the staff is going to put him in positions to be hit hard repeatedly, so assuming the offense goes fast and uses a lot of quick throws, I’d love to see a line of 225-250 yards and 2 TDs in his return. We’d obviously need the run game to have a pulse to win in that case, but it’s a team game and I think they’ll protect him and produce … at least I hope they will.



What say you?