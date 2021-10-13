 Tua: what’s a “successful” return? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua: what’s a “successful” return?

I completely recognize nobody here is going to change camps regardless of what he does Sunday morning, but for the Tua fans, and doubters/haters, what does he have to do against JAX to give you hope for the season and the future?

For me, first and foremost, simply surviving would be a nice start. I can’t imagine the staff is going to put him in positions to be hit hard repeatedly, so assuming the offense goes fast and uses a lot of quick throws, I’d love to see a line of 225-250 yards and 2 TDs in his return. We’d obviously need the run game to have a pulse to win in that case, but it’s a team game and I think they’ll protect him and produce … at least I hope they will.

What say you?
 
Successful? 9 and 8.

Or at least a 3 to 1 TD to Int ratio.
 
MSU_SpartFin said:
I completely recognize nobody here is going to change camps regardless of what he does Sunday morning, but for the Tua fans, and doubters/haters, what does he have to do against JAX to give you hope for the season and the future?

For me, first and foremost, simply surviving would be a nice start. I can’t imagine the staff is going to put him in positions to be hit hard repeatedly, so assuming the offense goes fast and uses a lot of quick throws, I’d love to see a line of 225-250 yards and 2 TDs in his return. We’d obviously need the run game to have a pulse to win in that case, but it’s a team game and I think they’ll protect him and produce … at least I hope they will.

What say you?
Hard to say. How much rust? How much limitation due to pain? I'll be looking for signs of maturity and quick/accurate decisions. Even detractors know he has the physical gift. I want an indication he's improved in football smarts. Some indication 'it's is in there somewhere. That may not happen in one more game
 
The Jaguars have the 2nd worst defense at yards per pass attempt. Tua should be able to tear this terrible pass defense apart.
 
Yeah, number one staying healthy. I think we'll start seeing more chunk plays from Waddle and Fuller when he comes back.
 
