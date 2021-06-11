Tua will be a success in year 2 if …

What are your standards for success relating to Tua this year as he continues to develop…



Is it the numbers…comp %, TD to turnovers, yards, etc…? If so, what are the numbers you are holding him to?



Is it comparison to other QBs in year 2? Herbert, Burrow, historical greats, or …?



Is it Miami’s W-L record? Playoffs or bust, winning record, or …?



Is it Miami’s offensive production…yards, ppg, 3rd down conversion percentage?



Is it passing the eyeball test (things that can be measured, but not so much by the typical QB rating)…leadership, health, movement in the pocket, making proper reads, being aggressive downfield, zip on passes, etc.?



Is it based strictly on comparison to how he performed his rookie year?