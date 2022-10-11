 Tua will be announced back and ready to roll later today or early tomorrow. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua will be announced back and ready to roll later today or early tomorrow.

LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 10, 2010
Messages
2,400
Reaction score
2,765
Location
NYC
im_ready_game_of_thrones.gif
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
12,527
Reaction score
27,485
Age
69
Location
Miami
If his doctor clears him and he wants to play, he should be in the lineup on Sunday. As far as the so called medical experts in the media and online who say he should sit out the season or retire, they are nothing but blowhards that have no relevance at all.

I personally don’t want him to hurry back if he isn’t ready physically but he should make that decision with his doctor, his family and the organization and not based on the comments in the media or online.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom