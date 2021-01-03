 Tua will be Great!!! With facts... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua will be Great!!! With facts...

dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

Sarcasm:

1. He needs a better offensive line.
2.He needs better wrs. The wrs don't get open for him.
3.Hes won 6 games.(Better the Herbert)
4.It's the play calling, its not Tuas fault.
5.Have you ever seen him play in college...he's the most accurate passer in history.
6. Arm strength, who needs it(see Drew brees and Montana)
7.Hes a rookie.

I think i covered all the excuses for Tua from the homers in here. Let me know if I missed one.

Btw...Barkley in this game has better accuracy, strength, and velocity than Tua.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Imagine having 10 seconds to throw the ball on every drop back helps a lot. Needham getting beat like a red headed step child all day in coverage, but I guess all the credit goes to the QBs throwing to wide open guys, lol.
 
PFC

PFC

He may go down unfortunately as one of the most overhyped, worst NFL picks in history.
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

Yes and if we had drafted Herbert over Tua this site would have permanently crashed in rage.

You win some you lose some. We have the draft capital to fix it if he isn't the guy.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

Collage ain't Pros. Coaches don't trust him. We are going all in for Trevor Lawrence or We drafting Wilson. Tua is just to small. Plays small and not accurate cause he can't see the pro fast level. This ain't college where Alabama had bomb WR,s and they got mad separation. Tua don't know what open is and he don't have it.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Luckily no, he was picked 5th overall, lower than Darnold for example. And McShay had him #7 overall, so he was not #1 overall type quarterback.
 
K

Kev7

I’d rather the guy throwing darts for TDs, setting the NFL rookie record and losing in the process than the guy who’s mediocre and timid behind a great defense
 
