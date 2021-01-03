Tua will be Great!!! With facts...

Sarcasm:



1. He needs a better offensive line.

2.He needs better wrs. The wrs don't get open for him.

3.Hes won 6 games.(Better the Herbert)

4.It's the play calling, its not Tuas fault.

5.Have you ever seen him play in college...he's the most accurate passer in history.

6. Arm strength, who needs it(see Drew brees and Montana)

7.Hes a rookie.



I think i covered all the excuses for Tua from the homers in here. Let me know if I missed one.



Btw...Barkley in this game has better accuracy, strength, and velocity than Tua.