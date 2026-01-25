 Tua Will Be? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Will Be?

ByTua will be?

  • The Dolphins starter next year

  • Pre June 1 Cut and we eat the $99mm

  • Post June 1 Cut and the hit is spread $67 and $32mm the following year

  • Traded, for not much, and the Dolphins eat a fair bit of his salary for next year

  • The Dolphins backup next year and released in 2027 Pre June 1

  • The Dolphins backup next year and released in 2027 Post June 1

  • Other

Reading between the lines from the presser late last week, Sullivan intimated what many have been thinking. The Dolphins are not committed to Tua as the starting QB next year. What do you think the Dolphins do?

Below is a summary of options regarding how they can get out from under his contract.

Note also if Tua is a backup, and practices or plays, the Dolphins take a theoretical risk he sustains a bad injury which could trigger an additional $20mm guarantee for 2027.

Of course, there is another theoretical option, which I will include in the poll, which is that Tua actually does start, and is good, and ends up playing out his contract here. I can theoretically win the lottery too, but it is a possibility.

Personally, if we cannot trade him (and I would be willing to eat the bulk of the contract to do it but I would not give away a high draft pick), I would probably bite the bullet on the $99mm and get it over with in 2026 assuming we can still fill all the roster spots. I also just don't want anyone around that thinks it would be "dope" to be elsewhere. This would effectively be a stealth tank, and I hate the losing, but it does set us up for a clean path forward in 2027 and a high draft pick, potentially even #1.

1. The "Clean Break" (Pre-June 1 Cut)​

This is the "nuclear option." If Miami releases him before June 1, 2026, all remaining guarantees accelerate immediately.

  • Dead Money: $99.2 million (An NFL record).
  • Cap Impact: The Dolphins would actually lose $42.8 million in cap space compared to just keeping him on the roster.
  • Why it's unlikely: It’s almost impossible to function as a team while absorbing a nearly $100 million hit in a single season.

2. The "Spreading the Pain" (Post-June 1 Designation)​

This is the most talked-about "viable" path. It allows Miami to split the massive dead cap hit over two seasons (2026 and 2027).

  • 2026 Dead Cap: ~$67.4 million.
  • 2027 Dead Cap: ~$31.8 million.
  • The Math: By using this designation, Miami could technically "save" about $11 million in 2026 cap space relative to his original cap hit, but they still pay him to play for someone else.
  • The Catch: They must keep his full $56.4 million cap hit on the books until June 2, which limits their ability to sign free agents in March.

3. The "Salary Dump" Trade​

Trading Tua is the only way to get his $54 million 2026 guarantee off the books entirely.

  • The Obstacle: No team is likely to trade for a benched QB with a $54M fully guaranteed salary.
  • The Strategy: Miami would likely have to "pay" another team to take him (similar to the Brock Osweiler trade), perhaps by sending a high draft pick along with Tua or by eating a significant portion of his 2026 salary before the trade.

4. The "Wait and See" (Release in 2027)​

If the Dolphins keep him as an expensive backup for 2026, the escape route becomes much clearer in 2027.

  • 2027 Pre-June 1 Cut: $31.8 million dead cap / $21.6 million savings.
  • 2027 Post-June 1 Cut: $16.4 million (2027) and $18.4 million (2028) dead cap / $37 million savings.

Key Dates to Watch (March 2026)​

  • March 11–20: The Dolphins must decide whether to exercise a $15 million option bonus. Exercising it actually helps them spread the cap hit more effectively if they plan to cut him.
  • March 13: $3 million of his 2027 salary becomes fully guaranteed. If they want to minimize the 2027 hit, they need to act before this date.
 
I’d prefer spreading the pain and making a post June 1 cut but, I wouldn’t care if they keep him on the team as the second string back up or even make him the scout QB so the defense can get in some good licks.
 
Maybe he plays a pick basketball game tears his ACL then we can void the contract....(I know dark thinking, but he has already stolen too much cap space)
 
although i too would like to see him being used as a tackling dummy, the issue with that is the additional $20mm injury guarantee in his contract. i don't think you can take that risk. also at this point, i just do not see how he can be around the team.
 
that would do it, basketball is not a team approved activity so the dolphins would not be on the hook
 
or his fav GOLF .... its a Dangerous game (bring the Caddyshack cast out of retirement!!)
 
My preference and what makes the most sense to me is that Tua is cut or traded if at all possible. I also think it makes absolutely no sense to spend money on a QB like Malik Willis or Mac Jones when the team is in complete rebuilding mode and needs to set itself up to draft the best QB prospect in 2027.

But what I think will happen is:

1. Miami will not be able to trade Tua
2. They will have an open QB competition, and Tua will outplay Ewers because I'm not a believer in Ewers at all, so it doesn't really say much about Tua

Tua won't be on Miami's bench next year, that much I am confident of. He starts, or he's gone.
 
Trading him is obviously ideal but I dont think he will have a trade market, unfortunately. Someone will pick him up after we cut him post June 1st.
 
1. Miami will not be able to trade Tua
2. They will have an open QB competition, and Tua will outplay Ewers because I'm not a believer in Ewers at all, so it doesn't really say much about Tua

100pct agree I am against Willis or Mac Jones for the reasons you state. Plus we have a cap problem, not interested in dumping more money into the QB position.
 
Agree. Getting the cap situation under control should be the primary concern this off-season. Far more important than our record.

I don't understand the mindset of any other plan.

Usually, even if I disagree, I can at least see other POV as valid. Just can't get there on this one.
 
