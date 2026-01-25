Tua Will Be?

1. The "Clean Break" (Pre-June 1 Cut)​

Dead Money: $99.2 million (An NFL record).

(An NFL record). Cap Impact: The Dolphins would actually lose $42.8 million in cap space compared to just keeping him on the roster.

The Dolphins would actually in cap space compared to just keeping him on the roster. Why it's unlikely: It’s almost impossible to function as a team while absorbing a nearly $100 million hit in a single season.

2. The "Spreading the Pain" (Post-June 1 Designation)​

2026 Dead Cap: ~$67.4 million.

~$67.4 million. 2027 Dead Cap: ~$31.8 million.

~$31.8 million. The Math: By using this designation, Miami could technically "save" about $11 million in 2026 cap space relative to his original cap hit, but they still pay him to play for someone else.

By using this designation, Miami could technically "save" about in 2026 cap space relative to his original cap hit, but they still pay him to play for someone else. The Catch: They must keep his full $56.4 million cap hit on the books until June 2, which limits their ability to sign free agents in March.

3. The "Salary Dump" Trade​

The Obstacle: No team is likely to trade for a benched QB with a $54M fully guaranteed salary.

No team is likely to trade for a benched QB with a $54M fully guaranteed salary. The Strategy: Miami would likely have to "pay" another team to take him (similar to the Brock Osweiler trade), perhaps by sending a high draft pick along with Tua or by eating a significant portion of his 2026 salary before the trade.

4. The "Wait and See" (Release in 2027)​

2027 Pre-June 1 Cut: $31.8 million dead cap / $21.6 million savings .

$31.8 million dead cap / . 2027 Post-June 1 Cut: $16.4 million (2027) and $18.4 million (2028) dead cap / $37 million savings.

Key Dates to Watch (March 2026)​

March 11–20: The Dolphins must decide whether to exercise a $15 million option bonus . Exercising it actually helps them spread the cap hit more effectively if they plan to cut him.

The Dolphins must decide whether to exercise a . Exercising it actually helps them spread the cap hit more effectively if they plan to cut him. March 13: $3 million of his 2027 salary becomes fully guaranteed. If they want to minimize the 2027 hit, they need to act before this date.

Reading between the lines from the presser late last week, Sullivan intimated what many have been thinking. The Dolphins are not committed to Tua as the starting QB next year. What do you think the Dolphins do?Below is a summary of options regarding how they can get out from under his contract.Note also if Tua is a backup, and practices or plays, the Dolphins take a theoretical risk he sustains a bad injury which could trigger an additional $20mm guarantee for 2027.Of course, there is another theoretical option, which I will include in the poll, which is that Tua actually does start, and is good, and ends up playing out his contract here. I can theoretically win the lottery too, but it is a possibility.Personally, if we cannot trade him (and I would be willing to eat the bulk of the contract to do it but I would not give away a high draft pick), I would probably bite the bullet on the $99mm and get it over with in 2026 assuming we can still fill all the roster spots. I also just don't want anyone around that thinks it would be "dope" to be elsewhere. This would effectively be a stealth tank, and I hate the losing, but it does set us up for a clean path forward in 2027 and a high draft pick, potentially even #1.This is the "nuclear option." If Miami releases him before June 1, 2026, all remaining guarantees accelerate immediately.This is the most talked-about "viable" path. It allows Miami to split the massive dead cap hit over two seasons (2026 and 2027).Trading Tua is the only way to get hisoff the books entirely.If the Dolphins keep him as an expensive backup for 2026, the escape route becomes much clearer in 2027.