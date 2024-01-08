Tua will get offered 35-38 million per at best if Dolphins lose in KC

Yes another Tua thread!



The rumors of Tua getting a new contract with an average salary of 50+ million is just heresay. There is no way Miami does this UNLESS he wins in KC and he does well enough in the 2nd round.



Comparison wise, Josh Allen's salary is 43 million per, and Dak Prescott is at 40 million per. So in what world is Tua going to get 50+ million per considering those two are far better at the position?



He will get a team offer of 35-38 millon per. If he doesn't like it, what is he going to do, sit out and not get paid, and not play? The team has control and unless he does well in the playoffs, he should expect to sign for this amount and GLADLY TAKE IT.