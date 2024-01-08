 Tua will get offered 35-38 million per at best if Dolphins lose in KC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua will get offered 35-38 million per at best if Dolphins lose in KC

Yes another Tua thread!

The rumors of Tua getting a new contract with an average salary of 50+ million is just heresay. There is no way Miami does this UNLESS he wins in KC and he does well enough in the 2nd round.

Comparison wise, Josh Allen's salary is 43 million per, and Dak Prescott is at 40 million per. So in what world is Tua going to get 50+ million per considering those two are far better at the position?

He will get a team offer of 35-38 millon per. If he doesn't like it, what is he going to do, sit out and not get paid, and not play? The team has control and unless he does well in the playoffs, he should expect to sign for this amount and GLADLY TAKE IT.
 
Salaries go up buddy. Prescott and Allen signed their deals in 2021, the market gets set whenever the newest deal is signed.

There's no chance Tua is signing a contract under $40 per year.
 
It would be a giant mistake. They may franchise him for a year but he isn’t the guy.
 
Think the issue is we are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Similar situation as Tannehill. But tua is better than Tannehill which makes this even harder. We won’t be in position to draft a top guy or there isn’t anybody on the market better than him.

So do we resign him or what? He def doesn’t deserve top dollar at all.
 
Tannehill was a better QB than Tua, he just had a much worse supporting cast and got all the blame for everything that went wrong. Remember when everyone thought Russell Wilson was great, he wasn't but his TEAM was great and made him look better than he actually was, just like with Tua. McGase is a fraud as well, but Tua doesn't do him any favors. Blow it all up and fire/trade everyone except Christian Wilkins, this team isn't going anywhere. At least I was right about the f****** Eagles, keep telling me I'm delusional "smart" people.
 
