 Tua will play in Las Vegas!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua will play in Las Vegas!!!

Tua-N MARINO

Tua-N MARINO

Rookie
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
59
Reaction score
101
Age
37
Location
Arlington, VA
You read it here first folks. Tua Tagovailoa will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the 2021-22 NFL season!!!! He will do so after he comes back in week 6, has a dominant performance in the rest of the season (going deep in the post season), and is selected to be first team for 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!!!

B.E.L.I.E.V.E.

Go Tua, GO PHINS!!!!!
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,770
Reaction score
4,768
Location
Miami
Oh lord. SMH. I hope you are right. At this point I just hope he doesnt get hurt further out there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom