Tua with 2415 yds passing/Breaks Marinos midseason record

I remember that '84 season like it was yesterday. Then I also remember that my 40th HS reunion is next year and , yeah... not so much on the whole "yesterday" vibe with that one! Seriously, much like watching Danny back in the day, Tua and his modern-day Marks bros in Waddle and Tyreek just make you believe anything is possible any time they touch the ball. Lotsa fun to watch . Defense rounding into form, good run game, reinforcements about to come marching in..... this is shaping up nicely. Phins up!!!!