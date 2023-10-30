 Tua with 2415 yds passing/Breaks Marinos midseason record | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua with 2415 yds passing/Breaks Marinos midseason record

I remember that '84 season like it was yesterday. Then I also remember that my 40th HS reunion is next year and , yeah... not so much on the whole "yesterday" vibe with that one! Seriously, much like watching Danny back in the day, Tua and his modern-day Marks bros in Waddle and Tyreek just make you believe anything is possible any time they touch the ball. Lotsa fun to watch . Defense rounding into form, good run game, reinforcements about to come marching in..... this is shaping up nicely. Phins up!!!!
 
It’s cool and all but in the modern day NFL, it shouldn’t have taken 40 years for a QB here to do it. I mean, good for Tua, but what it really highlights is how lousy our QB play has been - particularly since the big 2004 rule changes.
 
