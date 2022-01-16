 Tua work ethic? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua work ethic?

NJPHINFAN79

NJPHINFAN79

As all these reports pile in. Most are garbage and not saying this is any different, just sharing a dolphins related article. Discuss and take it as you wish.

Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa has his work ethic questioned per report

All the negative talk about the Miami Dolphins parting ways with Brian Flores, a new report suggests that Tua Tagovailoa and his worth ethic were less than...
phintim

phintim

Well we will find out which of these rumors are true next year. Tuas going to need to produce about 10 more points a game next year for us to end up with similar wins as this year. Expect the defense to take a step backwards with Flores gone with most likely a offensive coach is on the docket.
 
superphin

superphin

One guy has a bad work ethic.
One guy can’t get along with his assistants.
Fans are calling for the guy with character concerns.

The joys of rooting for the Dolphins.
 
