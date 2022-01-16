Tua work ethic?

NJPHINFAN79
Sep 3, 2009
1,534
358
Jersey
As all these reports pile in. Most are garbage and not saying this is any different, just sharing a dolphins related article. Discuss and take it as you wish.
Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa has his work ethic questioned per report
All the negative talk about the Miami Dolphins parting ways with Brian Flores, a new report suggests that Tua Tagovailoa and his worth ethic were less than...
