Tua, wow! Elite..

PhinFan1968 said:
Nice. Too bad we don't have a better HC, he may have something to show for it.
That's a slippery slope though... His HC had to deal with him mussing multiple games in 2 of his 3 years...
 
Like Marino before him, Tua will need a good supporting cast. Same was true for Brady, Manning, Staubach, etc.

Can’t do it alone.

Without the supporting cast, Tua will be great, like Marino, but no SB ring.

I hope Miami can field a better defense the rest of the season.
and stop with the 🐂 💩 passes behind the LOS.

And use Jonnu and Malik more.
 
NBP81 said:
That's a slippery slope though... His HC had to deal with him mussing multiple games in 2 of his 3 years...
While true, that's not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about his poor performance at being a leader of men in the most physical professional sport we have. He never has this team prepared, and he never even has himself prepared. Got some slick glasses and capris though!

He also had Tua all year in 2023, and lost a 3 game lead for the division, in 4 weeks. That's a McD problem.
 
rickd13 said:
So, what are you trying to imply? That Tua isn’t playing well. Wtf? Your act is getting old.
Stop dude
I was being facetious
You have no sense for humorous sarcasm
I think you and I ran its course, agree to to disagree at this point
 
dolphinron24 said:
Its just trolling at this point
It seems like it. I just don’t understand the point of dumping on the fact that Tua is playing great by just about every metric imaginable and watching it with your own eyes if you aren’t a stat follower.
 
fin007 said:
At this rate Tua will be lucky to see a playoff game yet alone a SB
 
EasyRider said:
Stop dude
I was being facetious
You have no sense for humorous sarcasm
I think you and I ran its course, agree to to disagree at this point
It’s not being facetious if every time someone points out that Tua is playing well you make a sarcastic comment about it. And I have an an elite sense of humor by the way.
 
rickd13 said:
It’s not being facetious if every time someone points out that Tua is playing well you make a sarcastic comment about it. And I have an an elite sense of humor by the way.
Whatever dude
If you need to be Tua’s white knight then have it
Apparently you have a reading comprehension because I’ve also defended Tua on a number of occasions and my first post in the post game thread I gave him kudos for the OT win
If you have a hard on for him I’m ok with that
We just have run our course on our differences about the subject
 
