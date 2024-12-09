Tua, wow! Elite..

michaelscott
Nice. Too bad we don't have a better HC, he may have something to show for it.
That's a slippery slope though... His HC had to deal with him mussing multiple games in 2 of his 3 years...
So, what are you trying to imply? That Tua isn't playing well. Wtf? Your act is getting old.
lol
While true, that's not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about his poor performance at being a leader of men in the most physical professional sport we have. He never has this team prepared, and he never even has himself prepared. Got some slick glasses and capris though!
Getting?
Its just trolling at this point
Stop dude
Dude
It seems like it. I just don't understand the point of dumping on the fact that Tua is playing great by just about every metric imaginable and watching it with your own eyes if you aren't a stat follower.
At this rate Tua will be lucky to see a playoff game yet alone a SB
Can’t do it alone.
Without the supporting cast, Tua will be great, like Marino, but no SB ring.
I hope Miami can field a better defense the rest of the season.
and stop with the passes behind the LOS.
And use Jonnu and Malik more.
It's not being facetious if every time someone points out that Tua is playing well you make a sarcastic comment about it. And I have an an elite sense of humor by the way.
I was being facetious
You have no sense for humorous sarcasm
I think you and I ran its course, agree to to disagree at this point
Whatever dude