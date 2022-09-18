 TUA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TUA

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,678
Reaction score
5,701
Age
38
Location
Kansas
I've been supportive of Tua, I've bought into his improvment over the offseason, I've had patience waiting for him to break out.

Tua, simply put, doesn't have the athletic ability to be a franchise QB. His accuracy is good but everything else about his skill set is either below average or way below average.

He can't extend plays with his legs, he can't throw the deep ball consistently enough, he can't throw accurately on the run and he makes too many bad throws.

If he can't get a win by throwing 10 yard or less passes he's doomed. When we're in a hole, he doesn't have the talent to dig us out. I'd say he can't win a shootout, but that would imply he could get us enough points to even be involved in a shoot out.


I'm sorry for putting this truth bomb on the forum. I know some here will never see the truth and I commend your loyalty and unwavering support of our QB. I wish he would have blossomed into something more, but he didn't. Hes simply not athletic enough, He's too short, Hes too weak, He's too slow and He's too inaccurate while on the move.

I just don't see the altheitc ability on the field to think he can overcome all of his short commings.

Bottom-line.... we need a new QB.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
21,451
Reaction score
7,893
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
H
MrChadRico said:
I've been supportive of Tua, I've bought into his improvment over the offseason, I've had patience waiting for him to break out.

Tua, simply put, doesn't have the athletic ability to be a franchise QB. His accuracy is good but everything else about his skill set is either below average or way below average.

He can't extend plays with his legs, he can't throw the deep ball consistently enough, he can't throw accurately on the run and he makes too many bad throws.

If he can't get a win by throwing 10 yard or less passes he's doomed. When we're in a hole, he doesn't have the talent to dig us out. I'd say he can't win a shootout, but that would imply he could get us enough points to even be involved in a shoot out.


I'm sorry for putting this truth bomb on the forum. I know some here will never see the truth and I commend your loyalty and unwavering support of our QB. I wish he would have blossomed into something more, but he didn't. Hes simply not athletic enough, He's too short, Hes too weak, He's too slow and He's too inaccurate while on the move.

I just don't see the altheitc ability on the field to think he can overcome all of his short commings.

Bottom-line.... we need a new QB.
Click to expand...
He has this season to find himself and prove himself…after that it’s wide open.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
19,841
Reaction score
19,211
Location
New Jersey
Yep. Bottom line is we have a ton of talent at skill positions and should be scoring more. He’s not going to make it to the end of the season as the starter leading 1 offensive TD drive per game.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,382
Reaction score
1,911
I cheered when we drafted him.
I bought his jersey.
I liked him coming out of college.
But he is not as starting QB .
Let alone a franchise QB.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

This is the Year
Club Member
Joined
Sep 19, 2006
Messages
3,387
Reaction score
1,463
Age
50
Hopefully they sign Jackson in the off-season. Tua is garbage. Best we just move on now.
 
A

AMakados10

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
1,051
Reaction score
1,715
Location
Florida
I’m a huge Tua supporter.

R. Fitzpatrick said why the Dolphins owner and FO have been trying to replace Tua for consecutive seasons. He doesn’t have the athletic ability to do things off script.
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Since 84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,660
Reaction score
2,881
Location
Carolina
AMakados10 said:
I’m a huge Tua supporter.

R. Fitzpatrick said why the Dolphins owner and FO have been trying to replace Tua for consecutive seasons. He doesn’t have the athletic ability to do things off script.
Click to expand...
Funny how they didn't know this when he got his hip smashed at Ala.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
5,208
Reaction score
8,995
Age
30
Location
Florida
MrChadRico said:
I've been supportive of Tua, I've bought into his improvment over the offseason, I've had patience waiting for him to break out.

Tua, simply put, doesn't have the athletic ability to be a franchise QB. His accuracy is good but everything else about his skill set is either below average or way below average.

He can't extend plays with his legs, he can't throw the deep ball consistently enough, he can't throw accurately on the run and he makes too many bad throws.

If he can't get a win by throwing 10 yard or less passes he's doomed. When we're in a hole, he doesn't have the talent to dig us out. I'd say he can't win a shootout, but that would imply he could get us enough points to even be involved in a shoot out.


I'm sorry for putting this truth bomb on the forum. I know some here will never see the truth and I commend your loyalty and unwavering support of our QB. I wish he would have blossomed into something more, but he didn't. Hes simply not athletic enough, He's too short, Hes too weak, He's too slow and He's too inaccurate while on the move.

I just don't see the altheitc ability on the field to think he can overcome all of his short commings.

Bottom-line.... we need a new QB.
Click to expand...

Welcome to the club. Appreciate your honesty.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom