Tua has had 3 beyond ELITE performances already this season. Most QBs in this league will be lucky to have one over their entire careers. Today's QB show was masterful, it really was, it may go under the radar a little because he didn't make the magic 300 yard mark but it's going to be very hard if not impossible for the haters to pick out a negative today. The scary thing for the rest of the league is he's getting better every week. Love it.