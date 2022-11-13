 Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
4,218
Reaction score
4,010
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
Look guys this might be repetitive but I need to go on. My wife is even interested in this team at this point after watching the production and cast of characters, specifically Tua.

Tua is having so much fun out there and his personality has officially been unlocked. This has been a wild but fun ride and I am disappointed we are on Bye.

Fins up - Tua is the guy
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
9,055
Reaction score
4,946
tua on the mvp chants...

“There’s no doubt I heard that,” Tagovailoa said. “You could hear that when there was a TV timeout, when we were walking back into the tunnel. It’s flattering, but what we came to do and what we came to accomplish, it’s not accomplished yet, so it’d be cool, but we have bigger goals and aspirations on what we want to do as a team.”
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
9,055
Reaction score
4,946
Tagovailoa did something not even Marino did: Post a streak of three games with at least three TD passes without throwing an interception.

The production allowed Tagovailoa to become the fourth player in NFL history with a three-game streak of at least three touchdown passes and 285 passing yards and no interceptions. He joined Tom Brady in 2007, Aaron Rodgers in 2012 and Patrick Mahomes in 2019.

Sunday’s output was the fourth game in the past 19 seasons that Miami had scored at least 39 points.

The Dolphins enter their bye week with a 7-3 record – Miami’s best mark 10 games into a season since it was 7-3 in 2001.

al.com

Tua Tagovailoa surpasses Dan Marino feat for Miami

The former Alabama All-American led the Dolphins to their fourth straight victory and first place in the AFC East on Sunday.
al.com al.com
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
10,371
Reaction score
10,055
Tua has had 3 beyond ELITE performances already this season. Most QBs in this league will be lucky to have one over their entire careers. Today's QB show was masterful, it really was, it may go under the radar a little because he didn't make the magic 300 yard mark but it's going to be very hard if not impossible for the haters to pick out a negative today. The scary thing for the rest of the league is he's getting better every week. Love it.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
5,061
Reaction score
6,140
Age
41
Location
Tampa
Tua’s accuracy is absolutely elite. I haven’t seen a QB with a release as fast as Tua’s since Marino. There were a lot of comparisons of Tua to Brees but Brees wasn’t this good at this point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom