Look guys this might be repetitive but I need to go on. My wife is even interested in this team at this point after watching the production and cast of characters, specifically Tua.
Tua is having so much fun out there and his personality has officially been unlocked. This has been a wild but fun ride and I am disappointed we are on Bye.
Fins up - Tua is the guy
