I hope the moderators don’t view this as a non-dolphin thread. I watched the Big Ten Minnesota and Maryland football game. Taulia he is a little smaller than his brother at 5:11 in about 10 pounds lighter. However he is very accurate and has plenty of arm strength. I also thought he did a nice job of scrambling and extending plays with completed passes. If this is a preview of big brother tomorrow things look great