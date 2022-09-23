 TuAmigos Podcast: Tua vs Allen-a Shootout for the East | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TuAmigos Podcast: Tua vs Allen-a Shootout for the East

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
486
Reaction score
1,222
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

TuAmigos Podcast: Tua v. Allen - a Shootout for the East - Miami Dolphins

Carter and Jorge are back with another episode of the TuAmigos Podcast. On today’s show, the guys talk about where the Dolphins-Ravens game ranks on the list of all-time favorite Miami Dolphins games they have seen. They do an ‘intrusive thoughts’ segment where we talk about our lingering...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom