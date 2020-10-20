Tua's 1st start Donations Thread

nando03
Excitement around FinHeaven seems to be at an all time high over that past decade or so, LOL. I'd like to follow brother @TKAllDay in starting a donation thread to help FinHeaven for the Month of November. His idea last week was amazing! I had extra enjoyment watching the game last week because of that, and now I'm extra excited, as I'm sure we all are because Tua is going to start his first game for our beloved Dolphins. I know the game is almost 2 weeks away, but this will give people time to pledge some funds to make sure FH stays as amazing as it's been since I joined back in 2007.
I'd like to start by pledging $10 for every Tua passing TD or rushing TD in his first start @ home against the Rams. Plus a bonus $10 for a Dolphins win in his first start.
Who's with me?
