Tua's 2022 OTA Practice Highlight Reel

When Tua can step up and throw, fully extend, and use proper QB footwork (not be immediately pressured) his accuracy looks off the charts good. Timing in Miami is the best it's been in DECADES. It's amazing how that works when you actually have players (WR's) practicing (Not like Parker, Williams, Fuller, etc). Our passing game is already light years ahead of any Flores Offense at any point in the season. Enjoy~
 
