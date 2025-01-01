 Tua's 5th Year Option Revisited - What Would He Get Now? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's 5th Year Option Revisited - What Would He Get Now?

Tua's New Contract Value Per Year

  • Same (~$55mm)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • $50mm

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • $45mm

    Votes: 1 6.3%

  • $35mm

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • $30mm

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • $25mm

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • $15mm

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • $10mm

    Votes: 1 6.3%

  • No deal

    Votes: 6 37.5%
  • Total voters
    16
Make believe the Dolphin's made Tua play out his 5th year option. What would his value be per year if the Dolphins were to resign him after this year? Survey isn't perfect, because it does not address years or other nuances, but people's views as to his current dollar value per year still provide insight.

Prior to the latest with Tua's hip, I would have said his market value already substantially degraded for a few reasons:
-The concussion
-An uncompelling performance by the team
-A less than elite feeling performance from Tua himself. More issues against good teams when it matters most, and issues in the downfield passing game
-Other expensive QBs struggling (Trevor Lawrence, DeShaun Watson, etc) potentially getting NFL executives to start to question the wisdom of these deals being handed out as broadly as they were

My guess is Tua would have been closer to the 3 years and $100mm Baker Mayfield got from Tampa than what he got from the Dolphins. Before you say that is crazy, what other team do you think would be chomping at the bit to give Tua more than that? Baker Mayfield told you what the market is, and I do not think all things considered including health, Tua is viewed more fondly by the league than Mayfield. Having said all of that, sometimes a player can be worth more to their own team (PR, marketing, fans, etc) than what their market value is. So maybe Miami would have given Tua $5-$7.5mm more per year than what Mayfield got.

The bloom can come off the rose for QBs very quickly, despite their pedigree. Baker Mayfield was the first player drafted. He actually won a division, and won a playoff game with Cleveland, and it still got to the point where he ended up on a 1 year prove it deal for $4mm.

Now after the latest with Tua's hip (also coming from a hit that seemingly didn't seem all that bad, just like the hit that gave him the concussion, ergo a normal football play that you expect to see often), who knows, but less again I think.

My guess is things would ballpark sort out nowhere near the deal Tua got, and something much closer to Mayfield's deal, which was only 3 years and $100mm. And I bet maybe only $60mm guaranteed for Tua, with some sort of protection wrapped in for injury. I do not think anyone else in the NFL would beat this deal for Tua. There is just a limited market. Only a few QB needy teams every year in position to do it, and in Tua's case every outdoor cold weather team would be out too. Tua would still get a deal from the Dolphins I think, because Tua is worth more to Miami than he is to the rest of the league.

I also wonder, if Tua was made to play out the 5th year option, would they have also extended McDaniel, Waddle, Hill, and Ramsey, and restructured Armstead as well? Ergo, was there a chance the decks could be entirely clear, as opposed to the situation we have now?

For those that try to avoid the question:
-Hindsight is all we have. This is a big issue, and was widely debated at the time. Hindsight is also what you use to evaluate the front office
-No excuses about Tua holding out if he didn't get a deal. The player has no leverage. They don't play, the contract tolls to next year. JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins wanted new deals, didn't get em, and ultimately took the field. The great ones go out and perform and make themselves more expensive to re-sign!

Late Edit - for the purposes of this survey and simplicity, assume Grier is the GM, as opposed to a new GM. If there was a new GM that is good and has fully autonomy, everything in theory could change.
 
Last edited:
Watching Texas vs Arizona. Some interesting players to watch.
 
EasyRider said:
So, basically you’re saying we should feel like more $hit than we do already about this mess we’re in? Thanks and happy new year to you
Click to expand...
LOL - yes. This is obvious isn't it? I wonder if there are people out there that will say Tua would get the same deal? I bet there will be, but we will see.....
Anyway, this was a big mistake. They should have made him play out that 5th year option. But instead, off his one healthy year, still without a playoff win and crapping himself down the stretch, they turned around and did what they did.
 
Reminds me of my last truck, very expensive new,always in the shop when I needed it most. Had to sell because I missed to much work,my boss was really really pissed. A COMPLETE WASTE OF MONEY. If I bought the same truck again, good bye job... 😬
 
Last edited:
I'm sure some team would bite on an incentive laden 1 year/short term deal. I think if the Dolphins want to look at this team objectively, there is no chance Tua would get a deal with this club.

Grier needs to lose his job for this extension, like yesterday. No point in discussing. What's done is done.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
With his history of concussions and now this hip issue. I voted that he would get a 1 year $15M deal. Hopefully it would have been from another team.
Click to expand...
i think this is directionally the smart thing to have done. but need to account for ross and grier. should be two separate surveys - what would a good GM (that didn't draft Tua) do, vs what Grier would do.
 
Grier and the franchise gambled and lost. Even when the club held the cards. A guy like Tua had shown who he was through four seasons. To expect him to be a different guy after signing a mega deal is just asinine. But this is the Grier history. He bets on injury histories changing and vets that are declining expecting different results.

The club obviously needed to let Tua play his fifth year option. If he stayed healthy and performed then the club still held the leverage and could franchise or transition tag him if a long term deal post 2024 season couldn’t be reached.

Yet Ross allowed Grier to gamble with millions of dollars in guaranteed money. Who TF even needs to sign off on this after Grier? Feels like it is just one person, and his name is Ross. Absolute dysfunction as a franchise.
 
phinsforlife said:
i think this is directionally the smart thing to have done. but need to account for ross and grier. should be two separate surveys - what would a good GM (that didn't draft Tua) do, vs what Grier would do.
Click to expand...
I was all for letting Tua play on the 5th year option.

Tua started flexing his leverage in training camp by sitting out practices, sending a message that he wanted a new contract now and not after this season.

Grier failed to adequately address the backup QB position which gave Tua more leverage so Grier caved and gave him a new contract.

With what played out this season, Tua suffering another concussion and now his old hip injury rearing its head once again, the timing of his contract status would have worked out perfectly for us. He would be a Free Agent and we could easily part ways.

Draft a QB, sign a cheap bridge QB and move on.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I was all for letting Tua play on the 5th year option.

Tua started flexing his leverage in training camp by sitting out practices, sending a message that he wanted a new contract now and not after this season.

Grier failed to adequately address the backup QB position which gave Tua more leverage so Grier caved and gave him a new contract.

With what played out this season, Tua suffering another concussion and now his old hip injury rearing its head once again, the timing of his contract status would have worked out perfectly for us. He would be a Free Agent and we could easily part ways.

Draft a QB, sign a cheap bridge QB and move on.
Click to expand...
i wonder if we would have an entirely clean slate too without that tua deal. ergo no tyreek deal, no waddle deal, no ramsey deal. they went all in on this stuff all at the same time
 
