Tua’s Audition

Fact is this franchise doesn't deserve Tua. I Have also been hard on him but i have stepped back and try to look with unbiased eyes. He hasn't been given a fair shake here. First he was mishandled his rookie year. Either start him from jump or redshirt him. Instead we played musical chairs and i am sure that affected him. We sometimes look at these players like they don't feel like we do and have no emotions. Then this year we have him playing behind an oline that everyone on here can agree is the worst oline in dolphins history. Top it off with 2 freaking o coordinators that call mind boggling plays. Throw in the most brittle wr core known to man. Inspite of nearly getting killed suffering broken ribs this dude just continues to say the right thing and put in work. I have seen flashes but i am sure he is suffering from ptsd by now. He deserves his shot but hopefully we haven't broken his spirits. And also court another qb that might not even play this year. Media also in on it by just blasting the kid.