Welcome to Tua’s audition, for the next two months Tua Will be trying to win over his current employers and his Future employers. Personally if I was him I would try to do what I can to increase my value.
I am not a Tua lover…. however, I wish him luck but not with the Miami Dolphins. The next nine games Will determine a lot for him as an individual and a Q.B. I think he’s nothing more than a back up. Maybe he could start somewhere I don’t know. I know a lot of you guys think a lot of him and I can understand, Everybody has an opinion. I look forward to the future of the dolphins with the right quarterback here’s to 2022.
