Tua’s Audition

Go Flo

Go Flo

Welcome to Tua’s audition, for the next two months Tua Will be trying to win over his current employers and his Future employers. Personally if I was him I would try to do what I can to increase my value.

I am not a Tua lover…. however, I wish him luck but not with the Miami Dolphins. The next nine games Will determine a lot for him as an individual and a Q.B. I think he’s nothing more than a back up. Maybe he could start somewhere I don’t know. I know a lot of you guys think a lot of him and I can understand, Everybody has an opinion. I look forward to the future of the dolphins with the right quarterback here’s to 2022.
 
Delvin

Delvin

The excuses are built in if he doesn't do well:

1. The organization doesn't support him and has ruined his confidence.
2. The line is terrible (it is)
3. The OC and QB coach are bad.
4. The receivers are all bad.

He's got 9 games, and only 3 teams are above 500 at the moment. Go tear it up, and leave the excuses behind.
 
Elle Clouds

Elle Clouds

The Miami heat are doing well. I suggest you guys start rooting for the best franchise in Miami until these clowns get it together.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Go Heat

Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

But they are all valid excuses
 
opticblazed

Fact is this franchise doesn't deserve Tua. I Have also been hard on him but i have stepped back and try to look with unbiased eyes. He hasn't been given a fair shake here. First he was mishandled his rookie year. Either start him from jump or redshirt him. Instead we played musical chairs and i am sure that affected him. We sometimes look at these players like they don't feel like we do and have no emotions. Then this year we have him playing behind an oline that everyone on here can agree is the worst oline in dolphins history. Top it off with 2 freaking o coordinators that call mind boggling plays. Throw in the most brittle wr core known to man. Inspite of nearly getting killed suffering broken ribs this dude just continues to say the right thing and put in work. I have seen flashes but i am sure he is suffering from ptsd by now. He deserves his shot but hopefully we haven't broken his spirits. And also court another qb that might not even play this year. Media also in on it by just blasting the kid.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Very honorable of you. Knew there was a reason I hadn't blocked you yet. :HRT:
 
SF Dolphin Fan

It's so hard to evaluate Tua with the mess around him. I remember talking in preseason with excitement about Parker, Fuller and Waddle. How many snaps have they played together?

My gut is a team can win big with Tua, but have to have complementary pieces.

I felt the same about Tannehill and he's clearly a top 10 quarterback in Tennessee.

Miami hasn't been able to put together a complete team forever now. Going back to Dan Marino.

I think Ross and Miami would have given up on Josh Allen year two.
 
dreamblk

Well said.

Now that Watson is not coming here let's stop bashing the QB and let's get this OL fixed and get a solid running back in the draft, a durable veteran Wr who can get separation. If after those are fixed and Tua does not pan out we can move on. It still to early to move on from QB with other mounting issues. Coaching etc.
 
