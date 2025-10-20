Tua's Cap Situation

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 40,034
- Reaction score
- 117,375
- Location
- New Jersey
the problem is we already have 34mill of dead money for 2026....add 99mill is 133mill and we're 11mill over the cap so that's 144mill right there with only 35 players under contract. It'd be hard to field a punt unit less alone 53 players under the cap so forget about it. you can’t just cut him. We'd have to trade him to a team willing to pay at least some of the moneyI'd much rather take a massive cap hit next year, which would virtually guarantee a tank job in 2026.
If Tua were cut today, there would be (according to ChatGPT) a $99 million cap hit in 2026, but then we'd be done with him, and there would be no more cap hits in 2027 and beyond. That actually feels like the right thing to do, so we could start a full rebuild immediately.
Wouldn't you have additional space if you trade Waddle, Chubb, Phillips? Cut Brooks. Cut Tyreek. Re-structured what you can.the problem is we already have 34mill of dead money for 2026....add 99mill is 133mill and we're 11mill over the cap so that's 144mill right there with only 35 players under contract. It'd be hard to field a punt unit less alone 53 players under the cap so forget about it. you can’t just cut him. We'd have to trade him to a team willing to pay at least some of the money
I'm by no means a cap expert. If the cap is set at $300 million (roughly), wouldn't we still have around $150 million to spend?the problem is we already have 34mill of dead money for 2026....add 99mill is 133mill and we're 11mill over the cap so that's 144mill right there with only 35 players under contract. It'd be hard to field a punt unit less alone 53 players under the cap so forget about it. you can’t just cut him. We'd have to trade him to a team willing to pay at least some of the money
Cut him asap. Take the hit.
Trade Chubb, Phillips, Sieler, Douglas, Brooks, Minkah, etc. for the highest offer(s) if there’s interest in any. Entertain Waddle and Achane trade talks and see if someone offers you a haul.
Start Ewers for the rest of the season. He likely isn’t winning you any games.
Hear me out guys. How much cap relief can the Dolphins get if they rework Tua’s deal AND sign him to a really long and expensive guaranteed extension?
I’ll see myself out.