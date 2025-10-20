Tua's Cap Situation

Grier has no clue what he's doing.



It's clear to me now that this is just another corporate wuss (suit) that was grateful enough to have connections to get into the NFL circles, and he's been milking this job for years. I think his dad was involved with the sport somehow - I could be wrong.



How do you pick a guard that is getting put on his back on the regular?

Cam Smith - we know - he was a friend of your son.

James Daniels - injured free agent - we know you like injured guys.

Iggy, Eichenberg, Tua, I can go on, and on, and on....

He's basically the brown skinned version of Tannenbaum.



Anyway, yea, cut Tua now. He's basically Russell Wilson 2.0 at this point.



Tua looks worse than Jacoby Brissett, Skylar, Mike White, or our boy Snoop from last year...he looks totally cooked.