Tua's Cap Situation

I'd much rather take a massive cap hit next year, which would virtually guarantee a tank job in 2026.

If Tua were cut today, there would be (according to ChatGPT) a $99 million cap hit in 2026, but then we'd be done with him, and there would be no more cap hits in 2027 and beyond. That actually feels like the right thing to do, so we could start a full rebuild immediately.
 
phinfann13 said:
the problem is we already have 34mill of dead money for 2026....add 99mill is 133mill and we're 11mill over the cap so that's 144mill right there with only 35 players under contract. It'd be hard to field a punt unit less alone 53 players under the cap so forget about it. you can’t just cut him. We'd have to trade him to a team willing to pay at least some of the money
 
Danny said:
Wouldn't you have additional space if you trade Waddle, Chubb, Phillips? Cut Brooks. Cut Tyreek. Re-structured what you can.

Cutting Tyreek according to overthecap is 36m alone in post June 1 cut. Brooks an additional $8,375,000.
 
Danny said:
I'm by no means a cap expert. If the cap is set at $300 million (roughly), wouldn't we still have around $150 million to spend?
 
Cut him asap. Take the hit.

Trade Chubb, Phillips, Sieler, Douglas, Brooks, Minkah, etc. for the highest offer(s) if there’s interest in any. Entertain Waddle and Achane trade talks and see if someone offers you a haul.

Start Ewers for the rest of the season. He likely isn’t winning you any games.
 
Grier has no clue what he's doing.

It's clear to me now that this is just another corporate wuss (suit) that was grateful enough to have connections to get into the NFL circles, and he's been milking this job for years. I think his dad was involved with the sport somehow - I could be wrong.

How do you pick a guard that is getting put on his back on the regular?
Cam Smith - we know - he was a friend of your son.
James Daniels - injured free agent - we know you like injured guys.
Iggy, Eichenberg, Tua, I can go on, and on, and on....
He's basically the brown skinned version of Tannenbaum.

Anyway, yea, cut Tua now. He's basically Russell Wilson 2.0 at this point.

Tua looks worse than Jacoby Brissett, Skylar, Mike White, or our boy Snoop from last year...he looks totally cooked.
 
Michael Scott said:
Cut him asap. Take the hit.

Trade Chubb, Phillips, Sieler, Douglas, Brooks, Minkah, etc. for the highest offer(s) if there’s interest in any. Entertain Waddle and Achane trade talks and see if someone offers you a haul.

Start Ewers for the rest of the season. He likely isn’t winning you any games.
Absolutely! Burn it down!!! And I am making McD coach with practice squad players for the rest of the year. Then firing McD and Grier!
 
Archaeopteryx said:
Hear me out guys. How much cap relief can the Dolphins get if they rework Tua’s deal AND sign him to a really long and expensive guaranteed extension?

I’ll see myself out.
I wonder if there’s a team willing to trade for him IF we are willing to eat a significant portion of the salary.

But I am far from a cap expert.
 
