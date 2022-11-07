Tua's case for MVP - ESPN QBR is a good predictor

ESPN has been tracking QBR since 2006 and I know looking at one stat can be misleading but it does seem to be a good predictor of MVP. The 2.5 missed games might hurt his chances but I expect him to finish top 2-3 in votes if he continues playing like this. He currently has the 10th best QBR when looking at ESPN's historical rankings.



1. 2007 Tom Brady 87.0 - Won MVP

2. 2006 Peyton Manning 86.4 - year LT won with 28 rushing TD's (Manning finished third)

3. 2011 Aaron Rodgers 83.8 - Won MVP

4. 2019 Lamar Jackson 83.0 - Won MVP

5. 2011 Drew Brees 82.3 - Finished 2nd (Rodgers won with 83.8)

6. 2009 Drew Brees 82.0 - Finished 2nd (Manning won with 80.7)

7. 2007 David Garrard 80.9 - Brady's historical season, Garrard also missed 4 games

8. 2009 Peyton Manning 80.7 - Won MVP

9. 2018 Patrick Mahomes 80.3 - Won MVP

10. 2022 Tua Tagovailoa 79.9 - TBD

11. 2020 Aaron Rodgers 79.8 - Won MVP

12. 2016 Matt Ryan 79.6 - Won MVP

13. 2016 Tom Brady 79.4 - Finished 2nd (Ryan won with 79.6)

14 . 2018 Drew Brees 79.2 - Finished 2nd (Mahomes won with 80.3)



Last I checked Tua was at +5000 so even if he doesn't win, you will likely be hit with a nice cash out as his odds climb the rest of the season.