Tua's contract debate

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 40,876
- Reaction score
- 119,905
- Location
- New Jersey
This sums it up. It's short and sweet.
Tua, IMHO will be a Dolphin for the 2026 season and then released after 2026.
This sums it up. It's short and sweet.
Tua, IMHO will be a Dolphin for the 2026 season and then released after 2026.
So cutting him before June 1st makes it impossible to be cap compliant and well take the cap penalty in 2027 for being over in 2026?You cannot outright Cut Tua. Not possible. Cut Hill, Post June Tua and Chubb and you have some leeway. '26 will suck balls though. Dont be confsued. There will be street players everywhere, holdouts, it will get messy.
Thanks, this is the info I was looking for.I don’t think that’s right. If they cut Tua and take the whole cap hit they will be $54M over the cap but you have to get cap compliant in March, cutting Hill and Chubb as post June 1 does nothing except give you that money on June 2. The Dolphins still have to find $54M of savings before that.
You simply can’t cut Tua outright in 2026, the Dolphins can’t make enough cap savings in March to cut him, get cap compliant and actually sign players since they only have 37 under contract. You can post June 1 him though and take a smaller $11M cap hit and designating Chubb as another June 1 will cancel that out and give you some space.
We dug this hole so we need to go through it. Can't avoid it, just move on.You cannot outright Cut Tua. Not possible. Cut Hill, Post June Tua and Chubb and you have some leeway. '26 will suck balls though. Dont be confsued. There will be street players everywhere, holdouts, it will get messy.
Yeah, it puts us so far over we couldnt field a team, its just not going to be possible to do Pre. Post is a different story and its gonne hurt bad. The '27 cap penalty isnt too bad, IIRC when I did it last night we are still above 100m for 27 not that it really matters cause we have a team we still need to sign, extensions to make, etc.So cutting him before June 1st makes it impossible to be cap compliant and well take the cap penalty in 2027 for being over in 2026?
I’m no cap expert but from my simple understanding of it the way forward is to cut Tyreek and Sanders, extend Brewer and Brooks and that should give you some money for free agency.Thanks, this is the info I was looking for.