Tua's Contract Question

Hello all,
I remember hearing previously that Dolphins have an option in March of 2025 to pay a large portion or bonus? on Tua's 2026 contract year. For understanding purposes, let's assume the Team decides not to pay that in March 2025, does that mean that Tua plays on a one-year contract in 2025? How does that work? Thanks!
 
That gets added to the dead cap and Tua is no longer on the team. The 2025 roster bonus is guaranteed


Tua Tagovailoa | NFL Contracts & Salaries | Spotrac.com

Tua Tagovailoa contract and salary cap details, full contract breakdowns, salaries, signing bonus, roster bonus, dead money, and valuations.
That’s not a bonus. It says that 54M guarantees fully 14th of this year.

For all intents and purposes. Tua is on the Fins through the 2026 season. After that season you have a legitimate out.
 
Yes, not a bonus, I just couldn't remember the term but your link in your first reply clarified it's the 2026 fully guaranteed compensation. Thanks.
 
