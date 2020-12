EasyRider said: So what’s your point?? Football is a team sport and I’m not blaming rookie QBs for these losses. Herbert has a future. Get over yourself and move on Click to expand...

The point was pretty straight forward. Some people here have been knocking Tua every time he struggles. Threads pop up every week talking about how we missed on Herbert. Herbert has played poorly, despite putting up a pretty stat line, in many of their games this year. I have no ill will against Herbert. However, any defense you make for Herbert can be made for Tua. I’d argue Herbert has more weapons on offense and even less of an excuse to be honest.