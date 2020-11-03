Tua's debut and fan reaction

I'm a little surprised at how many posts I've seen saying Tua was awful from posters who seem miserable after an awesome win. It made me question if some of them actually watched the game or just read the stat lines.



Here's what I saw:



After the early fumble where Tua got bodyslammed in a "welcome to the NFL" moment, he bounced back and led a drive to tie the game up shortly after.



Following that, the defense and special teams scored three touchdowns (one was a return to the 1-yard line that was punched in on the next play, I'll count it) and the offense barely saw the field the rest of the first half as a result.



Now, you're up 28-7 and the only thing that can really bring the Rams back in the game is if you give Aaron Donald and that defense more opportunities to make game-changing plays like that early fumble, so the coaches got very conservative and had Tua roll out and throw quick passes for the rest of the game. Sure, it didn't really make for a great coming out party for Tua, but it made sense and it worked! Tua may be a special talent and the expectations are great, but he was still making his first NFL start, in fact his first start in over a year due to injury. No preaseason either. I completely understand that the coaches called the game they did. And Tua did what was asked and I thought he played pretty well given the circumstances. It should be noted that he didn't get much help from the running game and had some drives end by receivers dropping first down passes that were on the money. That early sideline pass to Gesicki was a dime right in his hands as well, but the DB got a hand in to break it up and made a great play.



Commenting that Tua (and the offense) got bailed out by the defense is a misread of what happened in the game. The defense didn't react to poor offensive play and stepping up, it was the other way around; the offense had limited opportunities early and played things safe late as a reaction to the defense and special teams going nuts with big scoring plays in the first half.



You shouldn't come out of this game disappointed in Tua, but rather impressed by the defense and the job done by Coach Flores.



And don't worry, we will have more chances to see Tua sling it in the games coming up, probably as early as next week when he will likely have to keep up with Kyler Murray and the #1 offense in the league.