Tua's debut and fan reaction

I'm a little surprised at how many posts I've seen saying Tua was awful from posters who seem miserable after an awesome win. It made me question if some of them actually watched the game or just read the stat lines.

Here's what I saw:

After the early fumble where Tua got bodyslammed in a "welcome to the NFL" moment, he bounced back and led a drive to tie the game up shortly after.

Following that, the defense and special teams scored three touchdowns (one was a return to the 1-yard line that was punched in on the next play, I'll count it) and the offense barely saw the field the rest of the first half as a result.

Now, you're up 28-7 and the only thing that can really bring the Rams back in the game is if you give Aaron Donald and that defense more opportunities to make game-changing plays like that early fumble, so the coaches got very conservative and had Tua roll out and throw quick passes for the rest of the game. Sure, it didn't really make for a great coming out party for Tua, but it made sense and it worked! Tua may be a special talent and the expectations are great, but he was still making his first NFL start, in fact his first start in over a year due to injury. No preaseason either. I completely understand that the coaches called the game they did. And Tua did what was asked and I thought he played pretty well given the circumstances. It should be noted that he didn't get much help from the running game and had some drives end by receivers dropping first down passes that were on the money. That early sideline pass to Gesicki was a dime right in his hands as well, but the DB got a hand in to break it up and made a great play.

Commenting that Tua (and the offense) got bailed out by the defense is a misread of what happened in the game. The defense didn't react to poor offensive play and stepping up, it was the other way around; the offense had limited opportunities early and played things safe late as a reaction to the defense and special teams going nuts with big scoring plays in the first half.

You shouldn't come out of this game disappointed in Tua, but rather impressed by the defense and the job done by Coach Flores.

And don't worry, we will have more chances to see Tua sling it in the games coming up, probably as early as next week when he will likely have to keep up with Kyler Murray and the #1 offense in the league.
 
If you saw how many posts on Tua, why did you need to make another thread on something that is already being discussed on all those other threads and posts? Coulda just posted in one of those other countless threads on the same subject
 
No one will be harder on Tua than himself. No one can question his work ethic and discipline to be the best. He will not accept being average. This kid has the "it" factor.

Game One: He got drilled and took a few hits yet got up without a hint of a re-injury: Mission Accomplished.
Game Two-Four: Get assimilated to the speed of the game.
 
There are a lot of Russian Bots trying to infiltrate the site with their negativity trying to find the bad in every win.
 
The way I see it if Tua would’ve lost that game by throwing multiple picks or more fumbles, then I could see why people would be a tad bit upset with his play. But he didn’t he may not have had the yards or TDs but he didn’t lose the game for the team by playing hero ball or stat monster.
 
All of this negative talk and reactions from his first start will motivate him to improve.
You could tell it in his press conference.
He is out to prove that he is the man!
Can‘t wait to see it.
The IT Factor.
 
If the Rams made that FG there was 3:42 left and they had 3 time outs. You can defend the way the coaches called the game, but there really isn’t an excuse to let the Rams even sniff a chance at tying it up. The majority of people upset aren’t singling out Tua’s individual performance, but the fact that the offense looked terrible on all levels with him under center.
 
Every ****er on offense better be auditioning in prep for next years draft not just Tua
 
