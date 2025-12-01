 Tua’s declining athleticism - opinion article | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua’s declining athleticism - opinion article

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
29,823
Reaction score
42,245
Location
New Jersey
royalshank said:
apple.news

Kelly: Where has Tua Tagovailoa’s athleticism gone? | Opinion — Miami Herald

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has looked like a shell of himself this season, and it should make us wonder if his hip issues have stripped him of his athleticism.
apple.news apple.news

I have similar thoughts. Very interesting one team predicted his career wouldn’t last more than 8 seasons so they took him off of their draft board.
Click to expand...
I heard that story from Omar on The Joe Rose this morning
 
I wish it was just his athleticism. It is not. He is no less athletic that other successful QBs have been in the past. No, it is mental too. Do yourself a favor, try to do anything that requires thinking quick and precision and put a little "wait a second" thought into everything you do. Go to the school yard to shoot baskets. On every shot, put a little hesitation in. You won't hit any of your unathletic, 2 inch, "jump" shots. He needs to be smooth and confident. He is neither.
 
Last edited:
It's time to accept the fact that his best days are behind him. Time to move on. I bought in when he was drafted. Even after the hip injury. Even after the concussion issues. His play this year is worse than his play when he was a rookie.
 
Would like him to work with Nick Hicks again, the dude from perform. He’s a prick and talks too much but I think he really helped Tua.
 
They are saying he essentially went away from football when they were on break to get away due to stress. Now we have what we have I am assuming he thought Hill would help him out with whatever he was going to be this year. He looks scared and kind of checked out no more swagger or anything.
 
PHINSfan said:
I rhink that, plus possible neurological issues do to multiple concussions, could be the reason why he has regressed so much so fast.
Click to expand...
I don't see regression, I see the player that he always was in the NFL. In college he had that ankle tightrope surgery and you could see a massive difference and I think contributed to his hip injury (I know I was always a lot stiffer with my ankles taped, I couldn't imagine what it feels like to have that done to my ankles.)

Unfortunately the player he always was for pro ball, this is the reason I didn't want him drafted by us either. Metrics.....
 
I mean Aaron Rodgers is looking a lot more mobile that Tua.

You kind of forget about that hip injury because it was so long ago, but it does make sense. Something is definitely off this year. Accuracy is bad, decision making too. I can't imagine that there are no side effects from those concussions.

Love the man, but I can't support the player anymore. I wish the best for him and his fam, but we have to move on.
 
Tiko377 said:
They are saying he essentially went away from football when they were on break to get away due to stress. Now we have what we have I am assuming he thought Hill would help him out with whatever he was going to be this year. He looks scared and kind of checked out no more swagger or anything.
Click to expand...
Without a doubt he's lost what little swagger he once had. He looks beaten, disinterested, lackadaisical, you name it. He's a shell of his prior self, which wasn't much to begin with anyway. It's hard to understand why they haven't made the move to Ewers. The season was lost a month ago, yet they insist on rolling this carcass out each week. Bench the bum and move on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom