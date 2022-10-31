Tuas favorite TD yesterday. 😅

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 14,147
- Reaction score
- 24,879
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Love this version of Tua. Looks like he’s having fun.
Exactly - and in an inadvertent way he proves my point that we should have challenged it. Imagine we got a false start or a hold on the next play? People would be skewering MM. Again, bad decision not to challenge.Love this version of Tua. Looks like he’s having fun.
What we don’t know is what the coaches could see on the board.Exactly - and in an inadvertent way he proves my point that we should have challenged it. Imagine we got a false start or a hold on the next play? People would be skewering MM. Again, bad decision not to challenge.
Love this version of Tua. Looks like he’s having fun.
He was so mistreated by Flores that he is going to spend the rest of his career with a huge chip on his shoulder proving all the doubters wrong.How do you not love this kid. He's maturing in the game right before our eyes and his confidence is going to continue to grow. He special and going to get even better.
Yea, I’ve been careful in my criticism of this non challenge that it could have been that the guys upstairs on staff who are supposed to send info down to McD were all busy checking their FF scores or something. Someone messed up because if you know you scored a TD, you don’t say, “meh, we’ll get it anyway” - you challenge it. We’ve all seen it done when a team is up w the game well in hand never mind in a close one. I’d like to know where the miscommunication wasWhat we don’t know is what the coaches could see on the board.
Do coaches have access to video in real time beyond what is shown on the Jumbotron?
And they should have implored coach to challenge. Someone should haveGood for him to bring that up, everyone could see that was a TD.
Tua and Sherfield were robbed, and should feel salty about it.