Tuas favorite TD yesterday. 😅

Ren

Ren

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2006
Messages
3,083
Reaction score
6,035
Salt Bae Sport GIF by UFC
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,837
Reaction score
21,525
Location
New Jersey
mrbunglez said:
😂 Love this version of Tua. Looks like he’s having fun.
Click to expand...
Exactly - and in an inadvertent way he proves my point that we should have challenged it. Imagine we got a false start or a hold on the next play? People would be skewering MM. Again, bad decision not to challenge.
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,505
Reaction score
1,727
royalshank said:
Exactly - and in an inadvertent way he proves my point that we should have challenged it. Imagine we got a false start or a hold on the next play? People would be skewering MM. Again, bad decision not to challenge.
Click to expand...
What we don’t know is what the coaches could see on the board.

Do coaches have access to video in real time beyond what is shown on the Jumbotron?
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
12,723
Reaction score
27,939
Age
69
Location
Miami
Sarnics13 said:
How do you not love this kid. He's maturing in the game right before our eyes and his confidence is going to continue to grow. He special and going to get even better.
Click to expand...
He was so mistreated by Flores that he is going to spend the rest of his career with a huge chip on his shoulder proving all the doubters wrong.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,837
Reaction score
21,525
Location
New Jersey
laxcoach said:
What we don’t know is what the coaches could see on the board.

Do coaches have access to video in real time beyond what is shown on the Jumbotron?
Click to expand...
Yea, I’ve been careful in my criticism of this non challenge that it could have been that the guys upstairs on staff who are supposed to send info down to McD were all busy checking their FF scores or something. Someone messed up because if you know you scored a TD, you don’t say, “meh, we’ll get it anyway” - you challenge it. We’ve all seen it done when a team is up w the game well in hand never mind in a close one. I’d like to know where the miscommunication was
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,837
Reaction score
21,525
Location
New Jersey
tay0365 said:
Good for him to bring that up, everyone could see that was a TD.

Tua and Sherfield were robbed, and should feel salty about it.
Click to expand...
And they should have implored coach to challenge. Someone should have
 
