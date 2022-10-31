Tuas favorite TD yesterday. 😅

laxcoach said: What we don’t know is what the coaches could see on the board.



Do coaches have access to video in real time beyond what is shown on the Jumbotron? Click to expand...

Yea, I’ve been careful in my criticism of this non challenge that it could have been that the guys upstairs on staff who are supposed to send info down to McD were all busy checking their FF scores or something. Someone messed up because if you know you scored a TD, you don’t say, “meh, we’ll get it anyway” - you challenge it. We’ve all seen it done when a team is up w the game well in hand never mind in a close one. I’d like to know where the miscommunication was