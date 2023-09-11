Tua’s feet

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 23,923
- Reaction score
- 28,479
- Location
- New Jersey
“Are sexy” - Rex Ryan
I kid. Is it me or did he move and climb the pocket faster / quicker than ever? He maneuvered like an elite QB today. Anyone know if this is an area he worked on more than normal in the off-season? We heard about his new helmet and learning how to fall, but I don’t recall hearing about this.
A few plays really showcased this - the 3rd down throw off of the run to Berrios. That was just sick.
Climbing the pocket and hitting Hill deep in stride late.
Tucking and running for the easy yards. The slide wasn’t perfect but it was bette than last year’s version.
Kid looks like he’s improved his footwork to me…
