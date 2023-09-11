 Tua’s feet | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua’s feet

“Are sexy” - Rex Ryan

I kid. Is it me or did he move and climb the pocket faster / quicker than ever? He maneuvered like an elite QB today. Anyone know if this is an area he worked on more than normal in the off-season? We heard about his new helmet and learning how to fall, but I don’t recall hearing about this.

A few plays really showcased this - the 3rd down throw off of the run to Berrios. That was just sick.

Climbing the pocket and hitting Hill deep in stride late.

Tucking and running for the easy yards. The slide wasn’t perfect but it was bette than last year’s version.

Kid looks like he’s improved his footwork to me…
 
Definitely improved pocket awareness and feet. He’s getting better all the time which is what we want. Also a leader and hard worker.
 
My understanding is martial arts does improve your awareness and also ability to move quicker regards body overall and in this case feet so it may have more benefits than just teaching him to roll and protect his head.
 
Hmm... he also had moments where he underthrew specifically because he didn't set them. The throw near the beginning to Hill he badly underthrew was him throwing off his back foot... the one to Waddle seemed that way too.

I think his feet mechanics were the main reason for his inconsistencies in the past and today as well. Luckily, those mistakes don't come too often but I think they're just more obvious for him because arm strength isn't one of his specialties.
 
Hmm... he also had moments where he underthrew specifically because he didn't set them. The throw near the beginning to Hill he badly underthrew was him throwing off his back foot... the one to Waddle seemed that way too.

I think his feet mechanics were the main reason for his inconsistencies in the past and today as well. Luckily, those mistakes don't come too often but I think they're just more obvious for him because arm strength isn't one of his specialties.
Agreed about his base. But disagree about his arm strength. He’ll never be a strong thrower of the ball.

But he’s throws look stronger this year. The roll out and hitting Burrios on that 3rd and 15th on the run…

The runner hitting Tyreek down the field.

He wouldn’t have been able to make those throws 2 season ago.
 
