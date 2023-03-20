Tua’s fifth year option is now official.

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 14,972
- Reaction score
- 29,164
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Not quite the same James. One states his cap hit, one states how much longer he’s under contract for.If you post the same news 3x does it get more exciting? 😂
Yeah yeah, just taking the piss, speaking of which brbNot quite the same James. One states his cap hit, one states how much longer he’s under contract for.
Good luck with that.Then doing it so early tells me they want to shut some of these media people up about Lamar and Brady
If only it had the same effect hereThen doing it so early tells me they want to shut some of these media people up about Lamar and Brady
I’m waiting for them to trade the house for LJ.Still holding out hope for a Brady signing.