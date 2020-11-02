Tua's First real contact and Hip

claytonduper
First, great team win and an offense that "didn't shoot itself in the foot". Probably the most important result of this game was Tua's Health and getting some real game hits.
I didn't get to watch the game, but how many times did Tua get hit? How did he respond to those hits?
I am concerned about the offense, with the O-line than anything else. For the past 6 quarters our O-line has not performed as well and seems to have reached a plateau?; perhaps that is the effect of losing our rookie LT?
