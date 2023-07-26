Tua’s full sleeve reveal

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 15,307
- Reaction score
- 30,882
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Who the heck is going to dig through all that for this grand news? HeheheYup. Already posted in the TC1 thread
You must be fun at parties...Good lord , it’s a Damn tattoo, who cares. Show me Tua sling the Ball all over the damn place, now that is something to talk about, smdh
Then this is the wrong thread for you to post in.Good lord , it’s a Damn tattoo, who cares. Show me Tua sling the Ball all over the damn place, now that is something to talk about, smdh
based on that photo looks like he's got the new protective helmet as well....
Shut upGood lord , it’s a Damn tattoo, who cares. Show me Tua sling the Ball all over the damn place, now that is something to talk about, smdh