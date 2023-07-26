Tua’s full sleeve reveal

I'm seeing a lot of comments coming in about how this topic or that topic is already covered in the TC thread.

Those Mega threads shouldn't be designed to encompass everything that happens with the Dolphins in camp. Too much to sift through, not going to do it. Shouldn't have to do it either.

It's actually nice for some of us to discuss smaller topics and not be forced to sift through 100 other things we have no interest in seeing. It's also good for this forum to have lots of topics popping up in our community and keeps things fresh and looksa good when visitors visit. I don't think it helps us grow when weo discourage people from posting things they want to discuss.