Tua's Growth between the ears is Stunning.

He is processing data SO FAST in real-time and avoiding those 'vapor-lock' uncertainty moments that led to a lot of his injuries.



The single most impressive moments of the game, to me, was that pull-back of the throw that wouldve been spiked back in his face, or worse and maybe much worse.

99% of the time QBs let it fly for an easy play for the rushing defender. Instead, Tua turns it into a pump-fake hits the check-down that the defense didnt even realize was there and Ingold takes it for 6.



The degree that Tua is 'Master Of His Domain' out there supercedes any projections of who he would be when we drafted him.

For a player once thought to be the best of the 2020 draft class as of early fall 2019, before the emergence of Burrow and before the hip injury...

Tua is still blowing away expectations.



First, it was 'well, it's the Lions...

Then it was ',well, it's the Bears...

Now it's a Browns team with a pretty killer front-4 and badass ground game that beat TF out of a good Bengals team.



Anyway, just 'Wow'.



(Yes, I know I talked shit on the brotha a few weeks ago. That's part of my point. He figuring shit out, and Fast!)