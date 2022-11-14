 Tua's Growth between the ears is Stunning. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's Growth between the ears is Stunning.

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,313
Reaction score
3,954
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
He is processing data SO FAST in real-time and avoiding those 'vapor-lock' uncertainty moments that led to a lot of his injuries.

The single most impressive moments of the game, to me, was that pull-back of the throw that wouldve been spiked back in his face, or worse and maybe much worse.
99% of the time QBs let it fly for an easy play for the rushing defender. Instead, Tua turns it into a pump-fake hits the check-down that the defense didnt even realize was there and Ingold takes it for 6.

The degree that Tua is 'Master Of His Domain' out there supercedes any projections of who he would be when we drafted him.
For a player once thought to be the best of the 2020 draft class as of early fall 2019, before the emergence of Burrow and before the hip injury...
Tua is still blowing away expectations.

First, it was 'well, it's the Lions...
Then it was ',well, it's the Bears...
Now it's a Browns team with a pretty killer front-4 and badass ground game that beat TF out of a good Bengals team.

Anyway, just 'Wow'.

(Yes, I know I talked shit on the brotha a few weeks ago. That's part of my point. He figuring shit out, and Fast!)
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
6,424
Reaction score
8,218
I said during the game thread….he’s nailing every decision. It’s awesome to watch. Even something as simple as flopping after the bad snap. His movement in the pocket to avoid taking hits has been stellar. All while still playing in an unbelievably aggressive style.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,735
Reaction score
2,611
Location
Los Angeles, CA
One other things he gotten better at is removing that 1-2 “wtf?” type decisions he was making in almost every game last season and early in this season.

Every QB misses a couple throws, but he was making a couple truly bonehead plays (for example, remember some of those early TOs at beginning of Ravens game).

But not only is he not making the dumb mistakes, he’s not even making ANY mistakes. None. He’s paying nearly perfect.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,712
Reaction score
3,437
Or maybe he was always pretty smart, like you know all the scouts said for years. But he had coaches that wanted to hit a square peg into a round hole. Just go look at all the routes ran by Waddle last year and you will find your answers.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
6,424
Reaction score
8,218
What was he today….25 for 32? And there were at least two drops that I can recall….one was a great throw to Waddle and the other was the throw to Gesicki in the end zone. Perfectly placed but the defender ripped Gesicki’s hand off the ball.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
54,296
Reaction score
117,218
Location
Kissimmee,FL
it takes time to learn a new offense but he's got it down and with a running game there's no telling what this offense can do
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
13,333
Reaction score
48,315
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Tua is not blowing away expectations he's living up to expectations. There's a reason he was picked 5th overall and was considered the #1 prospect before the hip injury. There's a reason we tanked for Tua. This is what his supporters expected out of him. He just needed a HC who wasn't a dunce and an OL that's wasn't complete garbage water. Mike McDaniel brought out the best in Tua while Aunt Flo plotted his downfall.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,313
Reaction score
3,954
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
superphin said:
Tua is not blowing away expectations he's living up to expectations. There's a reason he was picked 5th overall and was considered the #1 prospect before the hip injury. There's a reason we tanked for Tua. This is what his supporters expected out of him. He just needed a HC who wasn't a dunce and an OL that's wasn't complete garbage water. Mike McDaniel brought out the best in Tua while Aunt Flo plotted his downfall.
Click to expand...
Im saying he's even way better than 'that guy' he was projected to be.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,313
Reaction score
3,954
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
The 'growth' aspect is the point, too. Nobody comes out of college with the ability he has now. He's earned it through the hardest of 'hard knocks' but, mentally, he's playing in a gear nobody knew he had.

I saw the 'Bama footage. I saw what he did...
He was Nowhere near as good as he is now. He is So Quick now. He is managing the pocket and the pressure in the ways Danny used to. 6th sense. He wasnt doing That at Bama.
 
