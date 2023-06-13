 Tua's helmet cam | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's helmet cam

C l u t c H 385 said:
I hadn't seen anyone criticizing it, but this is funny. What would the criticism be?
There is no actual criticism.

Just haters out there hoping he gets hurt again.

A lot of people are scared of Tua and his roster so it only makes sense to knock him at every possible turn.

He's going to get his revenge. Starting with Matt Milano and the Bills. He's going to cost Sean McDermott his job. Followed by Saleh and ultimately the coach who will never beat him, Bill Belichek, will be ushered into retirement by Tua's hand (left arm).
 
The camera is a little odd since Tua using his head and eyes so well to move defenders is such a big of his game. I’m sure the coaching staff has things they’re looking to get out of the QBs’ perspective.

Tua mentioned too that it helps players take “mental” reps too by listening to the cadence which I hadn’t considered.
 
Cameras are used in just about every sport to improve your performance. Watching your mistakes and learning not to do them again is a huge advantage.
 
I get most of the benefit of the camera, but anyone can move their eyes without moving their head.
 
I'm just saying, the caption says it was in response to criticism...I hadn't seen any regarding the camera.
 
I wish I could understand why Tua gets so much criticism and there are so many "haters".

I have not found a single reason to dislike the kid, let alone root for him to fail, or just want everyone to know that he isn't any good. It seems like many people are on a mission the rip him at every turn.

You can't even blame the Alabama wins too much thing because Hurts and Jones never got that kind of treatment.

He seems like a kid you would want to cheer FOR to me.
 
Wasn't really criticism some joked about it so Tua went along with it with the polaroid.
 
Obviously I would never want this to happen, but wouldn't it be funny if Matt came through for another cheap shot after Tua got rid of the ball and Tua used one of his techniques to throw Matt extremely hard on his butt or face.

175cku.gif
 
Uhhhhhh I DEFINITELY want that to happen. Shoving a player straight backwards to the ground takes an extra special piece of garbage. You can't do that even if the QB still has the ball.

I want bad things to happen to Matt Milano's knees and have no qualms putting it there.

I'd make him pay for sure. I would've been suspended after the rematch (Tre'DaviusGate) on Halloween, If were a player on our offense.
 
