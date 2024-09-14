Tua's Hero Attitude and the McDaniel's Demise

A few weeks ago, Tua blamed Flo's negative attitude and attributed his success to McDaniel. What success? Maybe financial or personal but the team suffers. He is fragile and cannot take a hit, limiting play selection. Tua must throw before the receiver is even open to avoid a hit.



Despite his fragility, Tua is ****y. On Tua's first pick, he had a checkdown that gave us a first down. Instead, Tua tries to play hero. The second pick was thrown to a spot where the "Chosen" one was missing. Tua was still ****y after his first two picks. But after his last pick-six, he was clearly deflated. But then he tried to be a hero when he suffered his latest concussion. Now the entire league wants him to retire. He won't. Pursuit of the guaranteed money is Tua's right. And Tua will be cleared in 4-6 weeks. If he retires after being cleared, Miami will avoid guarantees in his contract. If Tua is never medically cleared, Miami owes him another $124,000,000 on top of the $42,000,000 he received in 2024.



Tua's poor play and injury has deflated the fan base. The remainder of this season will determine whether McDaniel should remain head coach and Grier as GM. My hope is that Skylar shows enough potential while Tua is cleared. McDaniel's impatience and refusal to take what the defense was giving caused the loss against the Bills. McDaniel needs to grow a set and stop calling players his teammates. He needs to enforce his so-called "standard." We should and will be a run first team while Tua is unable to play.