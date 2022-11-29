Tua's Historic Redzone Success

When Tua Tagovailoa is in the red zone, he’s been absolutely money. On the season, 36% of the passes he throws there result in touchdowns.



That ranks No. 1 in the NFL this year. And is the best season for any QB since 2020 (minimum 30 attempts). His success rate (56.8%) is No. 1 and his expected points added per attempt (+0.42) ranks No. 2.



Tua's percentage of incompletions due to inaccuracy is fourth-lowest of 56 qualifying QBs over the last two years.



But if you strip away individual seasons and look at all QB stats accumulated since 2000, you’ll find that Tua currently ranks first in touchdown rate (31%). And among 112 QBs with at least 100 red-zone attempts since 2000, Tua’s career ranks:

No. 1 in success rate (49%)​

No. 1 in touchdown rate (31%)​

No. 1 in third down conversion rate (48%)​

No. 2 (second-lowest) in sack + interception rate (4.6%)​

No. 3 in completion rate (61%)​

No. 5 in first down rate (36%)​

No. 11 in EPA per dropback (+0.17)​

Tua Tagovailoa's historic red-zone success; Colts' blunder: Sharp Edges | FOX Sports Tua Tagovailoa has been incredible in the red zone as the rest of the NFL struggles there. Warren Sharp breaks down the huge benefit that's provided the Dolphins.

There's more about the 49ers redzone defense, redzone stats/trends around the league etc.