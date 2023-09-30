 Tua's Historic Sack Avoidance | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's Historic Sack Avoidance

On track to set the record for sack avoidance set by none other than Dan Marino. Who to credit? I give the QB and the scheme and play calling more credit than the OL. Tua is getting the ball out so quickly, it is nearly impossible to get to him. That is a function of the play calling, and Tua's ability to make the right read, at lightning speed. This is not to disparage the OL, or the new OL coach, it is more to compliment Tua and the scheme and the play calling. There has just not been a lot of pressure on the OL to keep the pocket from collapsing for 4 seconds, when the ball is out faster than the opposing d-line can even come out of their stance. Correct me if I am wrong, when Dan Marino set the record, we did not have a dominant OL or running game either? That too was mostly a function of Marino. At any rate, if Tua is doing what Marino did, that is pretty darn good!

"It’s also a historic start to a season — with one sack on 101 passes, Tagovailoa is getting sacked at precisely the same rate as another Dolphins quarterback, Dan Marino, in 1988. That year Marino took six sacks and threw 606 passes, and that season is regarded by many as the single best season ever for any quarterback at avoiding the pass rush. Marino was acclaimed for his quick release and ability to read defenses and make them pay for blitzing him, and Tagovailoa is doing the same thing this year."

He is the one.

MARINO1384 said:
Not fair to compare to Marino, guy had wheels like no other. The original dual threat qb.
Marino did make some nice moves in the pocket and of course, he got rid of the ball very fast, but he was by no means a dual threat by running.
 
I agree with you on QB elusiveness and scheme. I feel like the rest of the offenses effect on the oline's job and what we ask of them is undervalued.

Maybe it is not so strange tua was 1st in time holding ball (lowest) and highest in YPA. It's productive to not stand back there like a statue for 5 seconds. Who knew?
 
Marino was so nimble in the pocket though. He made guys miss with impeccable little side steps and bunny hops. It wasn’t all the release.

Good for Tua - the less he gets hit the better
 
Marino was great at working the pocket....while that OL wasn’t good at run blocking, they were pretty good at pass protection. I agree that Tua and the play calling is helping the OL a lot
 
Hmm what do Marino and Tua have in common

The two fastest releases in the history of the game.

That’s a fact btw and can be proven
 
