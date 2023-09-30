Tua's Historic Sack Avoidance

Tua Tagovailoa avoiding sacks like never before with 1 sack and 101 pass attempts Nothing matters more to the Dolphins this season than keeping Tua Tagovailoa healthy.

On track to set the record for sack avoidance set by none other than Dan Marino. Who to credit? I give the QB and the scheme and play calling more credit than the OL. Tua is getting the ball out so quickly, it is nearly impossible to get to him. That is a function of the play calling, and Tua's ability to make the right read, at lightning speed. This is not to disparage the OL, or the new OL coach, it is more to compliment Tua and the scheme and the play calling. There has just not been a lot of pressure on the OL to keep the pocket from collapsing for 4 seconds, when the ball is out faster than the opposing d-line can even come out of their stance. Correct me if I am wrong, when Dan Marino set the record, we did not have a dominant OL or running game either? That too was mostly a function of Marino. At any rate, if Tua is doing what Marino did, that is pretty darn good!