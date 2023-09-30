Tua's Historic Sack Avoidance

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 541
- Reaction score
- 1,063
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
On track to set the record for sack avoidance set by none other than Dan Marino. Who to credit? I give the QB and the scheme and play calling more credit than the OL. Tua is getting the ball out so quickly, it is nearly impossible to get to him. That is a function of the play calling, and Tua's ability to make the right read, at lightning speed. This is not to disparage the OL, or the new OL coach, it is more to compliment Tua and the scheme and the play calling. There has just not been a lot of pressure on the OL to keep the pocket from collapsing for 4 seconds, when the ball is out faster than the opposing d-line can even come out of their stance. Correct me if I am wrong, when Dan Marino set the record, we did not have a dominant OL or running game either? That too was mostly a function of Marino. At any rate, if Tua is doing what Marino did, that is pretty darn good!
"It’s also a historic start to a season — with one sack on 101 passes, Tagovailoa is getting sacked at precisely the same rate as another Dolphins quarterback, Dan Marino, in 1988. That year Marino took six sacks and threw 606 passes, and that season is regarded by many as the single best season ever for any quarterback at avoiding the pass rush. Marino was acclaimed for his quick release and ability to read defenses and make them pay for blitzing him, and Tagovailoa is doing the same thing this year."
"It’s also a historic start to a season — with one sack on 101 passes, Tagovailoa is getting sacked at precisely the same rate as another Dolphins quarterback, Dan Marino, in 1988. That year Marino took six sacks and threw 606 passes, and that season is regarded by many as the single best season ever for any quarterback at avoiding the pass rush. Marino was acclaimed for his quick release and ability to read defenses and make them pay for blitzing him, and Tagovailoa is doing the same thing this year."
Tua Tagovailoa avoiding sacks like never before with 1 sack and 101 pass attempts
Nothing matters more to the Dolphins this season than keeping Tua Tagovailoa healthy.
www.nbcsports.com