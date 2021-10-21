Tua's INT past Sunday his only bad throw?

I dont remember any others. Seems like some drops and just some 'nobody open' throwaways.



It is astounding the amount of condemnation that guy gets from sports media and talking heads.



You'd think Tua was the sexual predator with how much hate he gets.



Herbert put up 6 pts Sunday. Where's his hate from the 'intelligentsia'?



Just sick of it. Tua is a minimum 6th on the list of 'Fails' the Dolphins have going for them and it would be AMAZINGLY foolish not to give him the 2021 season to truly 'make or break', that is, unless what surrounds him is quicksand almost every game.