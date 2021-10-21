 Tua's INT past Sunday his only bad throw? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's INT past Sunday his only bad throw?

C

ChitownPhins28

I dont remember any others. Seems like some drops and just some 'nobody open' throwaways.

It is astounding the amount of condemnation that guy gets from sports media and talking heads.

You'd think Tua was the sexual predator with how much hate he gets.

Herbert put up 6 pts Sunday. Where's his hate from the 'intelligentsia'?

Just sick of it. Tua is a minimum 6th on the list of 'Fails' the Dolphins have going for them and it would be AMAZINGLY foolish not to give him the 2021 season to truly 'make or break', that is, unless what surrounds him is quicksand almost every game.
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

ChitownPhins28 said:
I dont remember any others. Seems like some drops and just some 'nobody open' throwaways.

It is astounding the amount of condemnation that guy gets from sports media and talking heads.

You'd think Tua was the sexual predator with how much hate he gets.

Herbert put up 6 pts Sunday. Where's his hate from the 'intelligentsia'?

Just sick of it. Tua is a minimum 6th on the list of 'Fails' the Dolphins have going for them and it would be AMAZINGLY foolish not to give him the 2021 season to truly 'make or break', that is, unless what surrounds him is quicksand almost every game.
The throw he made when he was indecisive about running for the first down. That was arguably his worst throw because it should've been an easy touchdown. But other than the 2 of those he was very good.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

No one is condemning Tua off one throw, even though it was a terrible pick, he had a guy wide open behind the coverage and sailed a duck right to the defender. It’s more about his whole body of work.
 
D

dreamblk

Something is really wrong when a critic focuses only on a single pass that had no effect on the game. When what happened on the next series after he threw the pick is not even mentioned.
It exposes the critic as a maniac who has lost all reason and is obsessed with making a point.

Btw on the next series Tua lead the Dolphins with a series of beautiful passes and capped it off with a TD to Waddle.

Tua 7 play 91yard drive for a Touchdown.

  • 1st & 10 at MIA 9​

    (14:15 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to M.Gesicki ran ob at MIA 41 for 32 yards (S.Griffin).

  • 1st & 10 at MIA 41​

    (13:38 - 4th) (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to JAX 39 for 20 yards (A.Wingard).

  • 1st & 10 at JAX 39​

    (12:59 - 4th) (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to JAX 40 for -1 yards (A.Wingard).

  • 2nd & 11 at JAX 40​

    (12:16 - 4th) (Shotgun) S.Ahmed left tackle to JAX 35 for 5 yards (J.Allen; S.Quarterman).

  • 3rd & 6 at JAX 35​

    (11:39 - 4th) (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Wilson pushed ob at JAX 23 for 12 yards (N.Lawson).

  • 1st & 10 at JAX 23​

    (11:03 - 4th) (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to JAX 5 for 18 yards (R.Jenkins). PENALTY on JAX-R.Jenkins, Taunting, 3 yards, enforced at JAX 5.

  • 1st & Goal at JAX 2​

    (10:22 - 4th) Jaylen Waddle 2 Yd pass from Tua Tagovailoa (Jason Sanders Kick)
This shows me more about Tua and his character than one bad pass.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

I'm not trying to make the argument that he played poorly, he played well, but it was also against possibly the worst pass defense in the NFL and we still barely managed 20 points.

If your QB is really playing so amazingly you should be scoring more than 20 against the Jags.

He was fine, but he needs to show consistency and the ability to have a good game against a strong defense.
 
G

GRYPHONK

MiamiMuss said:
its was a bad throw and that was it.I cant tell you how many good to great QB's over the years where i have seen that pass.

it happens to everyone.
Yup, mahommes INT last Sunday was 100 times worse.

It happens. The important thing is what he did the very next chance he got. 80+ yard TD drivw
 
M

mandal24

It is so sad to be a Dolphins fan. Our biggest praise for our QB is a 20 point performance against a team who gave up 20+ points in 24 straight games. Tua barely passed the threshold.
Just to put things into perspective..QBs who took advantage of the historically-bad Jags defense the last 2 years:

Tyrod Taylor - 37 points
Teddy Bridgwater - 23 points
Joe Burrow - 24 points, 33 points year before
Ryan Tannehill - 37 points
Deshaun Watson ;)- 30 points
Justin Herbert - 39 points
Ryan Fitzpatrick - 31 points
Mitch Trubisky -41 points

You get the point

And then I laugh when people bring up Herbert when it's convenient. Yes, he played like crap Sunday but he's well on his way to an all-pro career. He's the future face of the NFL.
 
