Tua's MVP Odds Heating Up!!!

Yeah, lamar is done



Lost to both Tua and Allen.



I know its not that simple. But i say it is lol.



Dolphins beat Buffalo in December bye bye Allen.



Every day, every week those memes need to keep circulating about his stats.



There is no reason at 6-0with him, 0-3 without him and with those stats, no reason he shouldn't be the frontrunner.



Imagine if Miami has him throw 60 times like Mahomes and Allen



Go tua