 Tua's MVP Odds Heating Up!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's MVP Odds Heating Up!!!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,264
Reaction score
61,559
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
This is like tracking a stock that absolutely explodes out of nowhere:

Tagovailoa MVP odds on Sunday before kickoff: +8000

Monday: +4000

Tuesday: +2000

Wednesday: +1100

Hope you got those Tagovailoa MVP bets in last week.

Tua Tagovailoa climbs the list of MVP odds

After that flurry of activity, Tagovailoa has the fifth-best odds to win MVP. Based on the BetMGM NFL MVP odds, we have five contenders right now. Everyone else is +2500 or longer:

Patrick Mahomes +200

Jalen Hurts +225

Josh Allen +300

Lamar Jackson +1000

Tagovailoa +1100

sports.yahoo.com

NFL betting: Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds have seen stunning changes each day this week

Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds have been dropping fast.
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
5,258
Reaction score
6,203
Yeah, lamar is done

Lost to both Tua and Allen.

I know its not that simple. But i say it is lol.

Dolphins beat Buffalo in December bye bye Allen.

Every day, every week those memes need to keep circulating about his stats.

There is no reason at 6-0with him, 0-3 without him and with those stats, no reason he shouldn't be the frontrunner.

Imagine if Miami has him throw 60 times like Mahomes and Allen

Go tua
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,493
Reaction score
20,023
If Tua stays healthy, and continues the season he is having, he will get MVP consideration.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom