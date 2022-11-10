Tua's MVP Odds Heating Up!!!

Fin-Loco
2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 20,264
- Reaction score
- 61,559
This is like tracking a stock that absolutely explodes out of nowhere:
Tagovailoa MVP odds on Sunday before kickoff: +8000
Monday: +4000
Tuesday: +2000
Wednesday: +1100
Hope you got those Tagovailoa MVP bets in last week.
Tua Tagovailoa climbs the list of MVP odds
After that flurry of activity, Tagovailoa has the fifth-best odds to win MVP. Based on the BetMGM NFL MVP odds, we have five contenders right now. Everyone else is +2500 or longer:
Patrick Mahomes +200
Jalen Hurts +225
Josh Allen +300
Lamar Jackson +1000
Tagovailoa +1100
Tagovailoa MVP odds on Sunday before kickoff: +8000
Monday: +4000
Tuesday: +2000
Wednesday: +1100
Hope you got those Tagovailoa MVP bets in last week.
Tua Tagovailoa climbs the list of MVP odds
After that flurry of activity, Tagovailoa has the fifth-best odds to win MVP. Based on the BetMGM NFL MVP odds, we have five contenders right now. Everyone else is +2500 or longer:
Patrick Mahomes +200
Jalen Hurts +225
Josh Allen +300
Lamar Jackson +1000
Tagovailoa +1100
NFL betting: Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds have seen stunning changes each day this week
Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds have been dropping fast.
sports.yahoo.com