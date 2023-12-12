 Tua's Performance | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's Performance

EasyRider said:
I hope Hill sits against the Jets
It will be telling for Tua
Personally, I was a Tua supporter and still am because he’s our QB
But, he’s just not special at all
Click to expand...
I was thinking that too. Honestly, he should. We need to see what the whole offensive performance is like with and without reek. And he gets to rest up for when he's really needed.
 
Like most QBs he needs protection and receivers that get open.

Doesn't have to be Tyreek, but it helps that it is.

Waddle’s not a true 1 imo.
 
eMCee85 said:
With and without Tyreek? Is he, can he be successful with out him?
Click to expand...
He's more succesful with Hill than without him. Most qbs would be. The offense didn't look good, especially in terms of putting points on the board (which is important). The team did have a 14 point lead with 4 minutes to go and then collapsed in several areas. This loss shouldn't be placed on Tua. It's an all around team loss.
 
dreamblk said:
All of the OL were backups except Jackson. QB play is going to degrade after that.
Click to expand...
I think that had a lot to do with it. Plus the play calling was very conservative, likely in an attempt to not ask the oline to do too much. For example that final drive was all basicly check downs or flare routes. No attempts down field. That was partially due to play calling, defensive coverage and the lack of protection.
 
Last edited:
gregorygrant83 said:
He's more succesful with Hill than without him. Most qbs would be. The offense didn't look good, especially in terms of putting points on the board (which is important). The team did have a 14 point lead with 4 minutes to go and then collapsed in several areas. This loss shouldn't be placed on Tua. It's an all around team loss.
Click to expand...
Of course. We failed on multiple fronts in this game. Not putting it all on him. But he did have the ball in the last drive to get us a FG. Did he do it? Is it his first shrinkage in big situations?

I know I shouldn't say this probably, but straight average receivers would go to NE and Brady would turn them into pro bowlers. Tua is going to have to show he can spread the ball around A LOT MORE than he's doing now.
 
eMCee85 said:
Of course. We failed on multiple fronts in this game. Not putting it all on him. But he did have the ball in the last drive to get us a FG. Did he do it? Is it his first shrinkage in big situations?

I know I shouldn't say this probably, but straight average receivers would go to NE and Brady would turn them into pro bowlers. Tua is going to have to show he can spread the ball around A LOT MORE than he's doing now.
Click to expand...
I was a big Tua supporter
But I’m crushed today because I saw last night that he doesn’t have “it”
He’s so awkward in the pocket and he just slips all over the place
I have to come to terms with that our QB is just not special
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom