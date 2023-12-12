Tua's Performance

I was thinking that too. Honestly, he should. We need to see what the whole offensive performance is like with and without reek. And he gets to rest up for when he's really needed.I hope Hill sits against the Jets
It will be telling for Tua
Personally, I was a Tua supporter and still am because he’s our QB
But, he’s just not special at all
With and without Tyreek? Is he, can he be successful with out him?
It is not Tyreek it the OL that can not stop getting injured. Willis had all to throw the last two drives. Tua was sacked multiple times I the last drive.
He's more succesful with Hill than without him. Most qbs would be. The offense didn't look good, especially in terms of putting points on the board (which is important). The team did have a 14 point lead with 4 minutes to go and then collapsed in several areas. This loss shouldn't be placed on Tua. It's an all around team loss.
Not a bad idea about resting Hill. But we must protect our QB, be he elite or merely top 10.
He's pedestrian but we can win if everything is perfect around him
I think that had a lot to do with it. Plus the play calling was very conservative, likely in an attempt to not ask the oline to do too much. For example that final drive was all basicly check downs or flare routes. No attempts down field. That was partially due to play calling, defensive coverage and the lack of protection.All of the OL were backups except Jackson. QB play is going to degrade after that.
Of course. We failed on multiple fronts in this game. Not putting it all on him. But he did have the ball in the last drive to get us a FG. Did he do it? Is it his first shrinkage in big situations?
I was a big Tua supporter
I know I shouldn't say this probably, but straight average receivers would go to NE and Brady would turn them into pro bowlers. Tua is going to have to show he can spread the ball around A LOT MORE than he's doing now.