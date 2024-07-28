 Tua's Post-Contract Press Conference | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's Post-Contract Press Conference

MrChadRico said:
You may or may-not love Tua on the field.

But if you don't respect him for the person he is off the field, we CAN NOT be friends!
Just finished it... This one is definitely a must listen... The part where he says Mike went to bat for him tells you Mike isnt bullshitting. Dudes want to play for him for a reason and he's delivering on it.
 
I have a lot of respect for Tua. He has faced media and fan criticism since day 1 in Miami. I feel that he has always carried himself well. He is one of a handful of professional athletes I feel you can honestly say are true role models for the “younger” (I know he is only 26) generation on and off the field.
 
His personality has come out more and more of the last couple of years. I think he’s fully at ease that he’s the team leader now that he has the deal.
 
