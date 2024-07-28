Tua's Post-Contract Press Conference

MrChadRico
Really great stuff.
McDaniel went to bat at the end to get the deal finished apparently.
Just finished it... This one is definitely a must listen... The part where he says Mike went to bat for him tells you Mike isnt bullshitting. Dudes want to play for him for a reason and he's delivering on it.You may or may-not love Tua on the field.
But if you don't respect him for the person he is off the field, we CAN NOT be friends!
