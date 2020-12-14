Tua’s prophylactic ankle surgery.

I remember arguing with many fans against the Tua pick who though he was injury prone and cited his multiple surgeries. Well two of those surgeries were to prevent FUTURE high ankle sprains, hence the elective and preventative nomenclature. That ankle getting rolled up on him today should have caused a major sprain, but he was back in there the next series. Looks like those surgeries worked!!! I will repeat, Tua has only had ONE needed surgery. He is TOUGH as nails.
 
I have no idea how serious today's injury would have been, but if it would have been the dreaded high ankle sprain, the surgery saved him.
 
Fair enough. And I TOTALLY agree that the tightrope surgery helped prevent future injury.

And I wasn’t trying to make you look stupid. Swear. But prophylactic, 99% of the time, means condom.

I was like...wait, what?
 
