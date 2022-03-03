Tua's Questionable Throws

Nugtron said: I'm a Tua supporter, because he's on my team. I'm not ripping on him, just genuinely curious of what others think.



What do y'all think is the reason Tua has had a few throws where he seems to have a complete brain fart? Like in those plays, he appears to be looking straight at the defender, I don't even know where the reciever is, and launches the ball into his arms...like a gift from above.



Honestly, I can't recall the exact games where it happened, and I'm too lazy to look it up to post a clip. Anyway, what do you guys think the reason for that is?



Inexperience, nerves, fluke? Was he aiming for Flores's head? If it's the latter I'm an even bigger fan ha. Click to expand...

If you look at the throws Tua made on 2019 compared to 2020, it looks like the coaches got in his head to be more aggressive, the moment he sees a play, take it, where at times that could be dangerous...-Receivers at time change their route at the last second if they see something.- A defender reads out the play, and is in position to jump it.-A receiver slips or falls to the turf trying to make a move.-A defender gets away with mugging the receiver, slowing him enough not to be where he's supposed to be.-Tua in trying to get rid of the ball before he got buried by the Pass-Rusher, let's the pass go a second to early.Also, because Tua is trying something he's not used to in trying to be more aggressive, he at times looked longer then he should have at the receiver, which normally he would never do before.Obviously it's all speculation on my part, but Tua did seem more aggressive when nothing was there then he did during 19, or in College of the games I saw with him at QB.