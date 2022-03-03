Tua's Questionable Throws

Nugtron
Metal Fingers catches everything
I'm a Tua supporter, because he's on my team. I'm not ripping on him, just genuinely curious of what others think.
What do y'all think is the reason Tua has had a few throws where he seems to have a complete brain fart? Like in those plays, he appears to be looking straight at the defender, I don't even know where the reciever is, and launches the ball into his arms...like a gift from above.
Honestly, I can't recall the exact games where it happened, and I'm too lazy to look it up to post a clip. Anyway, what do you guys think the reason for that is?
Inexperience, nerves, fluke? Was he aiming for Flores's head? If it's the latter I'm an even bigger fan ha.
