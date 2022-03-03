 Tua's Questionable Throws | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's Questionable Throws

I'm a Tua supporter, because he's on my team. I'm not ripping on him, just genuinely curious of what others think.

What do y'all think is the reason Tua has had a few throws where he seems to have a complete brain fart? Like in those plays, he appears to be looking straight at the defender, I don't even know where the reciever is, and launches the ball into his arms...like a gift from above.

Honestly, I can't recall the exact games where it happened, and I'm too lazy to look it up to post a clip. Anyway, what do you guys think the reason for that is?

Inexperience, nerves, fluke? Was he aiming for Flores's head? If it's the latter I'm an even bigger fan ha.
 
Maybe I'm just more conscious of it because I'm watching him every Sunday. But Darnold had a similar issue, and it's still a problem. I'm just saying if it becomes a habit, no bueno.
 
Nugtron said:
Maybe I'm just more conscious of it because I'm watching him every Sunday. But Darnold had a similar issue, and it's still a problem. I'm just saying if it becomes a habit, no bueno.
We got 2022 to find out of its a habit.
 
Tua is not no Dan Marino, but neither is any other Qaurter back in the league. But it's up to Tua to show he can carry a team on his back in crunch time.
 
He needs to clean up is mid-range over the middle passing, that is the most concerning right now as it's been below average both years according to his advanced passing charts (yes they are posted somewhere on this site but I have no idea where right now).
 
Fred Bear said:
Tua is not no Dan Marino, but neither is any other Qaurter back in the league. But it's up to Tua to show he can carry a team on his back in crunch time.
Dan was the greatest pure passer of his time. He put up numbers in 1984 and 1986 which just blew out anything that had been done before in the NFL.

That being said (and I know this is blasphemy on here), but there are a few QBs in the league now that would make your butt pucker up if your defense had to stop them with the game on the line....Rodgers, Mahomes, and Allen are a few examples. The game has changed and QBs have gotten better. It's just the way it goes.
 
Nugtron said:
I'm a Tua supporter, because he's on my team. I'm not ripping on him, just genuinely curious of what others think.

What do y'all think is the reason Tua has had a few throws where he seems to have a complete brain fart? Like in those plays, he appears to be looking straight at the defender, I don't even know where the reciever is, and launches the ball into his arms...like a gift from above.

Honestly, I can't recall the exact games where it happened, and I'm too lazy to look it up to post a clip. Anyway, what do you guys think the reason for that is?

Inexperience, nerves, fluke? Was he aiming for Flores's head? If it's the latter I'm an even bigger fan ha.
Really? Your genuinely curious what others think after the 10 million other threads of the same statement? GTFOH
 
Sometimes it's on the QB, sometimes it's the receivers running the wrong route.

Confusion of some sort is likely the biggest culprit.
 
Nugtron said:
I'm a Tua supporter, because he's on my team. I'm not ripping on him, just genuinely curious of what others think.

What do y'all think is the reason Tua has had a few throws where he seems to have a complete brain fart? Like in those plays, he appears to be looking straight at the defender, I don't even know where the reciever is, and launches the ball into his arms...like a gift from above.

Honestly, I can't recall the exact games where it happened, and I'm too lazy to look it up to post a clip. Anyway, what do you guys think the reason for that is?

Inexperience, nerves, fluke? Was he aiming for Flores's head? If it's the latter I'm an even bigger fan ha.
If you look at the throws Tua made on 2019 compared to 2020, it looks like the coaches got in his head to be more aggressive, the moment he sees a play, take it, where at times that could be dangerous...

-Receivers at time change their route at the last second if they see something.

- A defender reads out the play, and is in position to jump it.

-A receiver slips or falls to the turf trying to make a move.

-A defender gets away with mugging the receiver, slowing him enough not to be where he's supposed to be.

-Tua in trying to get rid of the ball before he got buried by the Pass-Rusher, let's the pass go a second to early.

Also, because Tua is trying something he's not used to in trying to be more aggressive, he at times looked longer then he should have at the receiver, which normally he would never do before.

Obviously it's all speculation on my part, but Tua did seem more aggressive when nothing was there then he did during 19, or in College of the games I saw with him at QB.
 
BrowardDolfan said:
Dan was the greatest pure passer of his time. He put up numbers in 1984 and 1986 which just blew out anything that had been done before in the NFL.

That being said (and I know this is blasphemy on here), but there are a few QBs in the league now that would make your butt pucker up if your defense had to stop them with the game on the line....Rodgers, Mahomes, and Allen are a few examples. The game has changed and QBs have gotten better. It's just the way it goes.
Nobody's butt puckered when Rodgers was choking in the playoffs
 
For the record by the way, when a Young QB from college comes into the NFL, It's the coaching that will help him grow and reach his ceiling of the type of QB he will eventually be.

In 2019 he had an OC whose old fashioned offense was more inclined to help the VET backup QB, then help Tua grow, and succeed.

In 2020, the two headed OC monster did Tua little favors, with an even worse line, bad play calling, no running game, forcing Tua in most games to have to win the game on his own, without any special plays to get the receiver open.

This will be the 1st year (I hope), that good coaching on Offense is going to help Tua grow, and become a much better QB then the 90+ rated QB he was last year. This is without doubt his sink or swim year...he will not get more chances with all the #1s in 2023 to get another QB if need be.
 
