Tua's Ranks after week 2

Small sample size, and it’s early. If they somehow could manage to keep that up for at least 6 more weeks, we’re in for a very special season. I’d absolutely love to look back at that Ravens game as the game this team leveled up.
It was last year! Let they Ravens set us on fire!
The Titans game keeps me from locking in on that.
Titans game was on Flores...poor coaching did us in, we abandoned the run and decided to throw in terrible conditions. Glad that bum is gone! I knew he was garbage after losing to the Jags...
Everyone has bad games. Look at how TB made Mahomes look in the super bowl.
I was looking at it as a team performance…they were just terrible in that game. Tua wasn't great, nobody else was either. I give Tua a pass for the Flores era…he had FAR too many chips stacked against him, you can't rightfully evaluate him overall under those circumstances.
I'd say the Chiefs OL had the biggest hand in that lol…they were bad with starters out.