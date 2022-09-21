 Tua's Ranks after week 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's Ranks after week 2

PhinFan1968 said:
Small sample size, and it’s early. If they somehow could manage to keep that up for at least 6 more weeks, we’re in for a very special season. I’d absolutely love to look back at that Ravens game as the game this team leveled up.
It was last year! Let they Ravens set us on fire!

KTOWNFINFAN said:
Everyone has bad games. Look at how TB made Mahomes look in the super bowl.
I was looking at it as a team performance…they were just terrible in that game. Tua wasn’t great, nobody else was either. I give Tua a pass for the Flores era…he had FAR too many chips stacked against him, you can’t rightfully evaluate him overall under those circumstances.
 
