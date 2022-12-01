Tua's Rebuild

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 16,557
- Reaction score
- 33,467
- Location
- New Jersey
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Makes Todd Bowles and Other Coaches Question Their Methods After Revealing His Unconventional Way of Training Tua Tagovailoa That Is Now Getting Him MVP Recognition
Mike McDaniel talked about how he coached Tua Tagovailoa. Fans raised questions against Todd Bowles and other coaches over their lack of discretion.
www.essentiallysports.com
Excellent article on how McGenius rebuilt Tua and his confidence.