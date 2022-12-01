 Tua's Rebuild | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's Rebuild

the danger of revealing your methods and tactics is that others may use them against you...

I'm just saying sometimes it's better to keep things tight and not get into detailed explanations of how and why.

That said, what was revealed is kind of common sense -- and it's probably more about personality and intent than

a specified formula. McD is definitely rocking the boat in what an NFL HEAD COACH is all about -- and what their

#1 priority is -- in terms of player development and support. He seems to be addressing matters at a more

personal level -- as in a life coach. I don't think the majority of current NFL HCs are cut out for that kind of role.
 
the danger of revealing your methods and tactics is that others may use them against you...

I'm just saying sometimes it's better to keep things tight and not get into detailed explanations of how and why.

That said, what was revealed is kind of common sense -- and it's probably more about personality and intent than

a specified formula. McD is definitely rocking the boat in what an NFL HEAD COACH is all about -- and what their

#1 priority is -- in terms of player development and support. He seems to be addressing matters at a more

personal level -- as in a life coach. I don't think the majority of current NFL HCs are cut out for that kind of role.
it's always better to keep it in the family......"don't be telling anybody outside the family what you're thinking again"......Don Corleone
 
the danger of revealing your methods and tactics is that others may use them against you...

I'm just saying sometimes it's better to keep things tight and not get into detailed explanations of how and why.

That said, what was revealed is kind of common sense -- and it's probably more about personality and intent than

a specified formula. McD is definitely rocking the boat in what an NFL HEAD COACH is all about -- and what their

#1 priority is -- in terms of player development and support. He seems to be addressing matters at a more

personal level -- as in a life coach. I don't think the majority of current NFL HCs are cut out for that kind of role.
I agree 100%.
 
I don't want tp turn this into a Flores thread, but someone needs to send him this article on "How To Coach". Will I blame everything on Flores? no! But damn he has to receive some of the blame(and the media) for some of the problems this kid had....what a shame. This is a masterful piece of coaching by McD and his coaching staff on a a young Tua.
 
