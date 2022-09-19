Tua's release today...

The kid got the ball out a few times today like an assault rifle. One RPO he hit Waddle on a slant -- had to be the most impressive pass I've even seen off that platform in terms of speed! It was like a machine! Eye popping...



Other bits...



Hill and Waddle both have serious hops -- match that with Gesicki and we can definitely play above the rim. BTW that TD pass in the back of the end zone was super impressive on all fronts. Unreal ball placement -- and Mike probably snagged the ball at about 10 and 1/2 feet!



Hill is like a wild animal on the field in terms of his unrelenting activity -- dude is in KILL MODE every time you watch him. His effort can only be categorized as extreme!