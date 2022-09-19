 Tua's release today... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's release today...

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

The kid got the ball out a few times today like an assault rifle. One RPO he hit Waddle on a slant -- had to be the most impressive pass I've even seen off that platform in terms of speed! It was like a machine! Eye popping...

Other bits...

Hill and Waddle both have serious hops -- match that with Gesicki and we can definitely play above the rim. BTW that TD pass in the back of the end zone was super impressive on all fronts. Unreal ball placement -- and Mike probably snagged the ball at about 10 and 1/2 feet!

Hill is like a wild animal on the field in terms of his unrelenting activity -- dude is in KILL MODE every time you watch him. His effort can only be categorized as extreme!
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

That throw in the back of the end zone to MG, with TWO rushers only, the rest dropped into coverage, a f'n 30 yard ROPE to where only MG could get it, was the most impressive throw of the day for me. WOW.

Also, seeing Tyreeks activity, seeing him go out with cramps and come back in. That dude is an absolute DAWG!

PS. Sorry for so many all capital words. I woke up at 6am still pumped up.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

It’s likely not going to happen. But I really hope some people realize that Gesicki has a role on this team as he creates another type of problem for teams to think about.
 
What was surreal to me was what the hel happened to the Ravens secondary. They weren’t allowing anything behind them in the 1st half. Then they couldn’t stop T.Hill from getting behind them in the 2nd half.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

He will come alive now that we’ve completed a few deep balls and teams start respecting hill and waddles speed
 
A poster was saying the team should just move him to more of a fulll time #3 receiver role. I get it to a degree. But I don’t think he’s quick enough to play that kinda role full time.
 
Yeah I mean I’d rather have Wilson in that spot even though he hasn’t shown much. Gesickis time to shine will come once the wheels continue to roll and offense continues in full gear. Few more deep balls and the league will completely change how they play us.
 
mrbunglez

I credit McD for that with the 2nd half adjustments. Dude was wheeling and dealing scheming his best players open. You could tell by the opening drive of the 3rd qtr, that they looked more crisp and the play designs were a thing of beauty. They were getting chunk yards on a lot of the plays. That ravens defense was also dialing up the blitzes more against Tua and he made them pay for it.
 
