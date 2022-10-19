 Tua's Return & Miami's Penalty Problem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's Return & Miami's Penalty Problem

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Tua's Return & Miami's Penalty Problem - Miami Dolphins

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Steven is back and he talks about the Dolphins losing 3 games in a row, Tua’s return this Sunday, and Miami’s problem with so many penalties this season. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. (CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO...
