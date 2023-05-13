Tua’s second career start (Arizona 2020) on NFLN at 3:30

The Ghost
For those with NFLN and nothing (better) to do today, might want to tune in or record.
Coming off his first career win against the Rams, with pedestrian numbers, Tua the passer started to emerge in this game.
Also Salvon Ahmed’s first game action.
