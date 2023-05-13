 Tua’s second career start (Arizona 2020) on NFLN at 3:30 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua’s second career start (Arizona 2020) on NFLN at 3:30

For those with NFLN and nothing (better) to do today, might want to tune in or record.

Coming off his first career win against the Rams, with pedestrian numbers, Tua the passer started to emerge in this game.

Also Salvon Ahmed’s first game action.
 
Have better things to do but will watch anyway. Thanks!
 
Hmmmm, 5 coaches ruled out with a Covid right before the game.

I don’t miss 2020.

Jordan Howard <—— lol.

Chase Edmonds and Trent Sherfield are on the Cards.
 
Emmanuel Ogbah with the strip sack of Kyler Murray. Shaq Lawson with the scoop and score. Nice hussle by Brandon Jones to get down field and block an OL to give Lawson a clear path to the end zone.

7-0.

Man I hope we get that Ogbah back this year as well as B. Jones.
 
Nice tipped pass there by Ogbah on the next drive.

Oh boy I’m getting excited if #91 guy returns to play like this.
 
Ahhh yes, Tua’s crazy throw away INT at the sideline that ta reversed because the DB was out of bounds.
 
